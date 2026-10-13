Freelance SAP ISU Billing Consultant
About this role
Are you a seasoned SAP ISU Billing expert ready to shape the future of energy pricing in Den Bosch?
This innovative energy company is looking for a Senior SAP Functional Consultant to spearhead their Time of Use and Dynamic Pricing initiatives. If you have a proven track record in ISU Billing implementation and optimization, a passion for reducing technical debt, and a desire to drive continuous improvement, this is your opportunity to make a significant impact.
Apply now and help power the next generation of energy solutions!
What are you going to do?
- Provide technical guidance and architectural decisions for SAP ISU Billing projects;
- Implement Time of Use and Dynamic pricing solutions within SAP ISU;
- Lead problem-solving for complex technical challenges and drive resolutions;
- Drive continuous improvement and address technical debt within the SAP ISU domain;
- Mentor team members and influence strategic technical direction for the domain.
Requirements
What do you bring?
- Extensive SAP functional experience, specifically within ISU Billing;
- Demonstrated hands-on implementation experience with Time of Use and Dynamic Pricing products;
- Proven ability to provide technical guidance, anticipate issues, and make architectural/design decisions;
- Track record of quickly resolving complex problems and driving projects to completion;
- Strong leadership skills with the ability to set strategic technical direction and mentor others.
Salary
For this full-time assignment in Den Bosch hybrid work is possible. Start date is asap, until end of December 2027. For this assignment, the hourly rate will be between €90 and €100 all-in.
What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. During this meeting, we will provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.