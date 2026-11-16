Cybersecurity Incident Lead - Temporary
About this role
- Serve as the "Incident Commander" during active security events, establishing clear lines of communication, assigning technical tasks, and maintaining order in high-pressure, chaotic environments.
- Lead the tactical response strategy by evaluating real-time intelligence to prioritize containment, eradication, and recovery efforts based on business impact rather than just technical severity.
- Act as the bridge between technical engineering teams and leadership, translating complex security threats into actionable tasks for technical staff while ensuring all recovery actions align with the company’s infrastructure standards.
- Deliver concise, high-level status updates to non-technical stakeholders and leadership, ensuring expectations are managed while minimizing distractions for the technical responders.
- Lead formal debriefs and "blame-free" post-mortems to identify root causes and process gaps, ensuring the organization continuously improves its defensive posture and incident response playbooks.
Requirements
- Proven track record of decisive leadership during high-pressure cybersecurity incidents, effectively guiding virtual teams through complex threats.
- Ability to provide immediate, risk-based decision-making and maintain operational clarity while managing multiple incident priorities.
- Strong technical background in cybersecurity frameworks, incident response processes, and modern security technologies.
- Exceptional communication skills, with the ability to convey critical information clearly and concisely to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
- Experience operating within fast-paced, engineering-driven environments where processes are supported by automated systems and technical workflows
- Demonstrated "fire commander" mindset, capable of executing rapid containment and remediation strategies under time-sensitive constraints.
Salary
A challenging temporary position for 40 hours per week in Utrecht (hybrid is possible). The start date is ASAP, initially until the end of January 2027. Freelance/zzp is not possible, you will work via a flex-contract with Independent Recruiters Flex, with a salary between €8000- €9000 (based on 40 hours).
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.