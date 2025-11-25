Recruitment Consultant
Posted on November 25, 2025
Eindhoven
English
About this role
Are you passionate about helping internationals find their way in the Netherlands? Do you love the thrill of discovering the perfect candidate for your client? If you also have a “get it done” attitude and enjoy working in a supportive and fun team, then this opportunity in our Eindhoven office will be right up your alley!
As a Recruitment Consultant you will be managing the whole recruitment process from A to Z. No 2 days are the same, as your responsibilities range from screening applications to searching for the perfect candidate in our database or on LinkedIn. You will have a 360° responsibility for the recruitment process that reaches to the client side as well, so you will get to put your commercial skills to work. You will be responsible for managing relationships with your current clients as well as identifying and reaching out to new companies that you can assist in their search for new employees. You will become a trusted partner for your clients, as you will get to know their needs and advise them on current market trends. You will provide valuable assistance to candidates and clients with your passionate drive to help internationals find their next career step here in the Netherlands.
Responsibilities
- Manage the complete recruitment process from A to Z, (from finding candidates to planning interviews and negotiating contract terms)
- Interview and screen potential candidates
- Provide your clients and candidates with a high-quality level of service (CRM)
- Handle new business development (NBD) with old and new clients
- Manage client relationships and create account plans for future business
- Ensure proper client and candidate administration in our database
- Engage social media channels (i.e. LinkedIn) to broaden your network
Requirements
- Business level fluency in English;
- Understanding of Dutch would be highly preferred; at least the willingness to learn Dutch;
- Other languages are a plus;
- Between 2 and 4 years of recruitment experience is a big plus;
- Strong communication skills and a team player attitude;
- Orderly, systematic, and able to multitask;
- Commercially and results driven.
- Residing in the greater area of Eindhoven or Den Bosch
Salary
€2600-€3300 per month
The company
Undutchables Recruitment Agency is the pioneer in recruitment of international business sector personnel in the Netherlands. With almost 30 years of experience, we match multilingual talent with challenging jobs in the Netherlands. We believe that to achieve international success, you must not only speak the market’s language but understand its culture. We do both. With a proven track record in multilingual job matching and placement, we are the first stop for international jobs and personnel. We are working hard to keep a large online footprint; our aim is to reach the international candidate at their first thought of working abroad.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
