Manage the complete recruitment process from A to Z, (from finding candidates to planning interviews and negotiating contract terms)

Interview and screen potential candidates

Provide your clients and candidates with a high-quality level of service (CRM)

Handle new business development (NBD) with old and new clients

Manage client relationships and create account plans for future business

Ensure proper client and candidate administration in our database

Engage social media channels (i.e. LinkedIn) to broaden your network

Are you passionate about helping internationals find their way in the Netherlands? Do you love the thrill of discovering the perfect candidate for your client? If you also have a “get it done” attitude and enjoy working in a supportive and fun team, then this opportunity in our Eindhoven office will be right up your alley!As a Recruitment Consultant you will be managing the whole recruitment process from A to Z. No 2 days are the same, as your responsibilities range from screening applications to searching for the perfect candidate in our database or on LinkedIn. You will have a 360° responsibility for the recruitment process that reaches to the client side as well, so you will get to put your commercial skills to work. You will be responsible for managing relationships with your current clients as well as identifying and reaching out to new companies that you can assist in their search for new employees. You will become a trusted partner for your clients, as you will get to know their needs and advise them on current market trends. You will provide valuable assistance to candidates and clients with your passionate drive to help internationals find their next career step here in the Netherlands.