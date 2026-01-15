Junior HR Operations Officer | French and Dutch
About this role
We are looking for a HR Operations Officer to support the daily running of HR processes. The primary focus of this position is administrative and operational HR support, ensuring that core HR activities are executed accurately and on time. You will work closely with a small HR team to help maintain continuity in day-to-day HR operations across multiple countries. Key responsibilities include:
HR administration (core focus)
- Provide administrative support for onboarding and offboarding processes in multiple European countries
- Prepare standard HR documentation and support induction steps in collaboration with internal stakeholders
- Maintain and update employee records in HR systems and trackers
- Register employees with external partners such as benefits, insurance, and pension providers
- Follow up on administrative exit processes
- Collect and process monthly payroll input (absences, contract changes, benefits, etc.)
- Coordinate with external payroll providers and ensure timely submission of information
- Perform first-level checks of payroll outputs and flag discrepancies to the HR team
- Act as a first point of contact for routine HR-related employee questions
- Support ongoing internal initiatives such as employee communications, well-being actions, and internal gifts
- Assist with the organisation of internal events and team activities
- Prepare standard HR reports and workforce overviews (e.g. headcount, turnover, absenteeism)
- Support GDPR-related administration and documentation
- Assist with monitoring local labour law updates and escalate when required
Requirements
- Experience in an HR administrative, HR operations, or payroll support role, OR a Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources or a related field
- Fluent in Dutch and French (spoken and written); English at B2 level or higher. If you are a confident B1 or B2 Dutch speaker, please feel free to apply as well.
- Strong administrative skills with high attention to detail
- Comfortable working with deadlines and recurring monthly processes
- Proactive, reliable, and able to work independently within established procedures
- Experience with HR systems or payroll tools is an advantage
Salary
€2900-€3300 per month
The company
Our client is active in the Security industry. They are a distributer for all kinds of smart security items, which they sell in the Benelux.
