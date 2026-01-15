Junior HR Operations Officer | French and Dutch

Provide administrative support for onboarding and offboarding processes in multiple European countries

Prepare standard HR documentation and support induction steps in collaboration with internal stakeholders

Maintain and update employee records in HR systems and trackers

Register employees with external partners such as benefits, insurance, and pension providers

Follow up on administrative exit processes

Collect and process monthly payroll input (absences, contract changes, benefits, etc.)

Coordinate with external payroll providers and ensure timely submission of information

Perform first-level checks of payroll outputs and flag discrepancies to the HR team

Act as a first point of contact for routine HR-related employee questions

Support ongoing internal initiatives such as employee communications, well-being actions, and internal gifts

Assist with the organisation of internal events and team activities

Prepare standard HR reports and workforce overviews (e.g. headcount, turnover, absenteeism)

Support GDPR-related administration and documentation

Assist with monitoring local labour law updates and escalate when required

We are looking for ato support the daily running of HR processes. The primary focus of this position is, ensuring that core HR activities are executed accurately and on time. You will work closely with a small HR team to help maintain continuity in day-to-day HR operations across multiple countries. Key responsibilities include: