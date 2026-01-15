Junior HR Operations Officer | French and Dutch

Junior HR Operations Officer | French and Dutch

Posted on January 15, 2026
Breda
French
Posted on January 15, 2026

About this role

We are looking for a HR Operations Officer to support the daily running of HR processes. The primary focus of this position is administrative and operational HR support, ensuring that core HR activities are executed accurately and on time. You will work closely with a small HR team to help maintain continuity in day-to-day HR operations across multiple countries. Key responsibilities include:
HR administration (core focus)
  • Provide administrative support for onboarding and offboarding processes in multiple European countries
  • Prepare standard HR documentation and support induction steps in collaboration with internal stakeholders
  • Maintain and update employee records in HR systems and trackers
  • Register employees with external partners such as benefits, insurance, and pension providers
  • Follow up on administrative exit processes
Payroll support & coordination
  • Collect and process monthly payroll input (absences, contract changes, benefits, etc.)
  • Coordinate with external payroll providers and ensure timely submission of information
  • Perform first-level checks of payroll outputs and flag discrepancies to the HR team
Employee support & internal coordination
  • Act as a first point of contact for routine HR-related employee questions
  • Support ongoing internal initiatives such as employee communications, well-being actions, and internal gifts
  • Assist with the organisation of internal events and team activities
Reporting & compliance support
  • Prepare standard HR reports and workforce overviews (e.g. headcount, turnover, absenteeism)
  • Support GDPR-related administration and documentation
  • Assist with monitoring local labour law updates and escalate when required


Requirements

  • Experience in an HR administrative, HR operations, or payroll support role, OR a Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources or a related field
  • Fluent in Dutch and French (spoken and written); English at B2 level or higher. If you are a confident B1 or B2 Dutch speaker, please feel free to apply as well.
  • Strong administrative skills with high attention to detail
  • Comfortable working with deadlines and recurring monthly processes
  • Proactive, reliable, and able to work independently within established procedures
  • Experience with HR systems or payroll tools is an advantage

Salary

€2900-€3300 per month

The company

Our client is active in the Security industry. They are a distributer for all kinds of smart security items, which they sell in the Benelux.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
Want more jobs like this?Get HR / Recruitment jobs in Breda delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Tech Recruiter
Senior HR Business Partner
Interim Global Talent Acquisition Manager
Interim HRS Transformation Lead
HRS Transformation Lead (Interim)
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

How to build a future-proof career in the NetherlandsHow to build a future-proof career in the Netherlands
Ontslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the NetherlandsOntslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the Netherlands
Losing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to knowLosing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to know
Many Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVNMany Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVN
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position