Junior HR Business Partner – Dutch & English
About this role
Our international client provides mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government institutions, creating exceptional results for their clients and the millions of people who count on them.
They are currently expanding, and they are looking for a talented Junior HR Business Partner to support their team in Almere.
In this role, you will act as the point of contact and advisor for operational management, ensuring the effective execution of HR policies alongside the HR team. Your focus will be on delivering an excellent employee lifecycle, while also supporting the rollout of global projects and collaborating closely with HR colleagues across locations.
Job Profile for Junior HR Business Partner
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Draft, update, and implement HR policies and develop further the company’s HR services
- Participate in HR-related projects and contribute to decision-making processes
- Act as a manager’s advisor for recruitment, absenteeism management, leadership development, organisational development, and change management
- Guide managers in the company’s “self-management model” and coach them where necessary
- Manage change processes effectively to ensure business growth and quality
- Take responsibility for employee development and monitoring progress
- Prepare reports and present them to various stakeholders
Candidate Profile for Junior HR Business Partner
- Must be fluent in Dutch and English, both written and spoken
- A completed Bachelor’s degree (HBO level)
- Experience in an advisory role within a dynamic (preferably commercial) organisation
- Experience with project-based work and implementing global HR projects is a plus
- Social skills and the ability to switch quickly between different organisational levels
- Inspiration and a good approach to entrepreneurship, with a clear HR vision
- Confident, results-oriented, structured, and able to work independently
What Our Client Offers
- A competitive salary, with 25 vacation days and a pension scheme
- Company car
- One work-from-home day
- 2 extra leave days if you have not been sick
- Laptop and mobile phone
- WGA gap insurance, a collective discount on supplementary health insurance, and an employee referral bonus program
- Prime office locations in the city centres of Almere, Rotterdam, and Tilburg
- Access to more than 1,000 (online) trainings through Conduent University to help you improve every day