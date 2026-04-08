Junior HR Business Partner – Dutch & English

Our international client provides mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government institutions, creating exceptional results for their clients and the millions of people who count on them.

They are currently expanding, and they are looking for a talented Junior HR Business Partner to support their team in Almere.

In this role, you will act as the point of contact and advisor for operational management, ensuring the effective execution of HR policies alongside the HR team. Your focus will be on delivering an excellent employee lifecycle, while also supporting the rollout of global projects and collaborating closely with HR colleagues across locations.

Job Profile for Junior HR Business Partner

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Draft, update, and implement HR policies and develop further the company’s HR services

Participate in HR-related projects and contribute to decision-making processes

Act as a manager’s advisor for recruitment, absenteeism management, leadership development, organisational development, and change management

Guide managers in the company’s “self-management model” and coach them where necessary

Manage change processes effectively to ensure business growth and quality

Take responsibility for employee development and monitoring progress

Prepare reports and present them to various stakeholders

Candidate Profile for Junior HR Business Partner

Must be fluent in Dutch and English, both written and spoken

A completed Bachelor’s degree (HBO level)

Experience in an advisory role within a dynamic (preferably commercial) organisation

Experience with project-based work and implementing global HR projects is a plus

Social skills and the ability to switch quickly between different organisational levels

Inspiration and a good approach to entrepreneurship, with a clear HR vision

Confident, results-oriented, structured, and able to work independently

What Our Client Offers