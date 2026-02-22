We are looking for an International Payroll Specialist for a wonderful client with a European HQ in Hoofddorp, Netherlands.

This is an excellent opportunity to join a dedicated international team, where you'll primarily handle payroll responsibilities for several payroll entities in Europe and South Africa.

Key responsibilities?

Preparation of the monthly payroll reports

Coordination, and audit of the payroll, outputs with the support of external Payroll Providers (ADP).

Preparation of journals, and ad-hoc reports,

Ensuring that payments are processed in a timely and accurate manner.

Attention to detail, prioritization skills in a dynamic environment, and a drive for enhancing processes are keys to success in this role.

This position can be based in Hoofddorp (Netherlands) or Hybrid, in Europe. This is a one-year fixed term contract at this stage.

Requirements?

Ideally, you have a minimum of 3+ years of experience working in an international payroll/accounting environment.

You have knowledge and experience processing international payroll for Europe and understanding of payroll regulations, compliance, and tax laws

You have worked with an outsourced payroll provider.

You have experience managing internal and external stakeholders including local payroll providers.

You can work independently, and accurately, and meet tight deadlines

You have excellent communication skills in English

You have high level skills in Excel Microsoft Office (Excel is used on 95% of the payroll tasks-> Xlookup, Vlookup, Pivot Table, Macro, etc.). Skills will be tested.

If you feel that this is a good fit to your experiences and you are available quickly, please apply now – davidgibbons@adamsrecruitment.com.

The post International Payroll Specialist appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.