International Payroll Specialist
About this role
We are looking for an International Payroll Specialist for a wonderful client with a European HQ in Hoofddorp, Netherlands.
This is an excellent opportunity to join a dedicated international team, where you'll primarily handle payroll responsibilities for several payroll entities in Europe and South Africa.
Key responsibilities?
- Preparation of the monthly payroll reports
- Coordination, and audit of the payroll, outputs with the support of external Payroll Providers (ADP).
- Preparation of journals, and ad-hoc reports,
- Ensuring that payments are processed in a timely and accurate manner.
Attention to detail, prioritization skills in a dynamic environment, and a drive for enhancing processes are keys to success in this role.
This position can be based in Hoofddorp (Netherlands) or Hybrid, in Europe. This is a one-year fixed term contract at this stage.
Requirements?
- Ideally, you have a minimum of 3+ years of experience working in an international payroll/accounting environment.
- You have knowledge and experience processing international payroll for Europe and understanding of payroll regulations, compliance, and tax laws
- You have worked with an outsourced payroll provider.
- You have experience managing internal and external stakeholders including local payroll providers.
- You can work independently, and accurately, and meet tight deadlines
- You have excellent communication skills in English
- You have high level skills in Excel Microsoft Office (Excel is used on 95% of the payroll tasks-> Xlookup, Vlookup, Pivot Table, Macro, etc.). Skills will be tested.
If you feel that this is a good fit to your experiences and you are available quickly, please apply now – davidgibbons@adamsrecruitment.com.
