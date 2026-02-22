International Payroll Specialist

International Payroll Specialist

Posted on February 22, 2026
Hoofddorp
Posted on February 22, 2026

About this role

We are looking for an International Payroll Specialist for a wonderful client with a European HQ in Hoofddorp, Netherlands.
This is an excellent opportunity to join a dedicated international team, where you'll primarily handle payroll responsibilities for several payroll entities in Europe and South Africa.
Key responsibilities?

  • Preparation of the monthly payroll reports
  • Coordination, and audit of the payroll, outputs with the support of external Payroll Providers (ADP).
  • Preparation of journals, and ad-hoc reports,
  • Ensuring that payments are processed in a timely and accurate manner.

Attention to detail, prioritization skills in a dynamic environment, and a drive for enhancing processes are keys to success in this role.
This position can be based in Hoofddorp (Netherlands) or Hybrid, in Europe. This is a one-year fixed term contract at this stage.
Requirements?

  • Ideally, you have a minimum of 3+ years of experience working in an international payroll/accounting environment.
  • You have knowledge and experience processing international payroll for Europe and understanding of payroll regulations, compliance, and tax laws
  • You have worked with an outsourced payroll provider.
  • You have experience managing internal and external stakeholders including local payroll providers.
  • You can work independently, and accurately, and meet tight deadlines
  • You have excellent communication skills in English
  • You have high level skills in Excel Microsoft Office (Excel is used on 95% of the payroll tasks-> Xlookup, Vlookup, Pivot Table, Macro, etc.). Skills will be tested.

If you feel that this is a good fit to your experiences and you are available quickly, please apply now – davidgibbons@adamsrecruitment.com.

 

The post International Payroll Specialist appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.

Salary

€60,000 - €70,000 Per Year
Want more jobs like this?Get HR / Recruitment jobs in Hoofddorp delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Accountant
Recruitment Operations Specialist
Tech Recruiter
Senior HR Business Partner
Facilities: Workplace Systems Owner
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Can employers change home working arrangements?Can employers change home working arrangements?
More than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not DutchMore than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not Dutch
How to build a future-proof career in the NetherlandsHow to build a future-proof career in the Netherlands
Ontslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the NetherlandsOntslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the Netherlands
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position