HR Process Cluster Lead - Global HR Transformation (TEMP)

Ready to play a key role in a large-scale HR transformation? Do you thrive in complex, international environments where HR processes, technology and change come together? And do you enjoy keeping multiple stakeholders aligned while driving progress end-to-end?

As HR Process Cluster Lead, you act as the operational backbone of your assigned HR process cluster. While strategic ownership remains with the Workstream Leads, you are responsible for coordinating daily activities, tracking progress and ensuring alignment across workstreams, countries and service hubs.

You work in an iterative transformation approach, from validating global process blueprints to supporting configuration, documentation, testing and operational readiness.

Key responsibilities:



Coordinate day-to-day execution within the HR process cluster;



Track deliverables, milestones and dependencies against planning;



Prepare and support key phases such as design sign-offs, testing and cut-over;



Align inputs across Process, Technology, Change and Testing streams;



Identify risks, issues and gaps, and proactively propose mitigation actions;



Maintain progress, risk and issue reporting for PMO and Workstream Leads;



Act as primary operational contact for cluster stakeholders and countries;



Coordinate documentation, training, testing and operational readiness activities;



Ensure timely completion of all readiness and adoption tasks.



The following is offered for this role:



Temporary role from 2 February until 30 June for 36 hours per week;



Flex contract via our agency;



Salary up to €7,400 gross per month based on 38 hours;



Hybrid working model;



Based in Amersfoort;



No ZZP / freelancers.





What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.