Posted on January 15, 2026
Amersfoort
Dutch, English
About this role

Do you enjoy translating organizational data into meaningful insights and are you comfortable supporting change initiatives in a complex, international environment?


We are looking for a Change & Organization Development Specialist (TEMP) to support organization-wide change and organization development (OD) initiatives during a temporary replacement period. You will be working at a globally operating organization within FMCG.


As Change & OD Specialist, you support and drive organizational development and change initiatives across the business.


Key responsibilities include:



  • Collecting, analyzing and interpreting organizational data and people analytics, and translating insights into concrete OD and change actions;

  • Creating reports and dashboards (e.g. monitoring organizational structures and position blueprints);

  • Supporting OD and change projects such as rightsizing, layer simplification, job title harmonization and process improvements;

  • Coordinating organizational structure changes and ensuring alignment across HR systems, processes and frameworks;

  • Ensuring compliance with global OD standards, principles and policies;

  • Advising HR and business stakeholders on organizational design, job grading and people impact;

  • Supporting and guiding change processes by developing and executing structured change and communication plans.

The following is offered for this role:



  • Flex contract for 6 months, with a possible extension of up to 3 months;

  • Maximum salary of €5,350 gross per month based on 38 hours per week;

  • Full-time position (38 hours);

  • Hybrid working model: 2 days office / 3 days from home;

  • Based in Amersfoort;

  • No ZZP / freelancers.



