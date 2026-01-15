Do you enjoy translating organizational data into meaningful insights and are you comfortable supporting change initiatives in a complex, international environment?

We are looking for a Change & Organization Development Specialist (TEMP) to support organization-wide change and organization development (OD) initiatives during a temporary replacement period. You will be working at a globally operating organization within FMCG.

As Change & OD Specialist, you support and drive organizational development and change initiatives across the business.

Key responsibilities include:



Collecting, analyzing and interpreting organizational data and people analytics, and translating insights into concrete OD and change actions;



Creating reports and dashboards (e.g. monitoring organizational structures and position blueprints);



Supporting OD and change projects such as rightsizing, layer simplification, job title harmonization and process improvements;



Coordinating organizational structure changes and ensuring alignment across HR systems, processes and frameworks;



Ensuring compliance with global OD standards, principles and policies;



Advising HR and business stakeholders on organizational design, job grading and people impact;



Supporting and guiding change processes by developing and executing structured change and communication plans.



The following is offered for this role:



Flex contract for 6 months, with a possible extension of up to 3 months;



Maximum salary of €5,350 gross per month based on 38 hours per week;



Full-time position (38 hours);



Hybrid working model: 2 days office / 3 days from home;



Based in Amersfoort;



No ZZP / freelancers.





What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.