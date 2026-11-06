HR PMO Manager (Temporary / Freelance)

Are you a high-energy PMO professional ready to drive global impact? We are looking for an HR PMO Manager to create a crystal-clear overview of the HR project landscape and translate strategy into flawless execution. In this role, you will lead engaging governance forums, design dynamic dashboards, and track critical roadmaps while partnering closely with leadership to foster a culture of transparency.

If you bring strong analytical skills and a passion for managing risks head-on, this is your chance to champion operational excellence. You will work in the world's leading pure-play coffee company, operating across more than 100 markets with an iconic, brand-led portfolio focused on turning ideas into impact over every cup. Ready to put your skills to the test and make a real impact?

Apply now!

In this role, you are responsible for creating a crystal-clear overview of the HR project landscape, ensuring every initiative perfectly aligns with the companies strategic goals. You work closely with HR leaders, project teams, and key stakeholders across the entire organization to monitor progress, proactively tackle risks, and deliver sharp reports on portfolio performance.

To make this role a success, you will bring energy and consistency to the project and program management practices, acting as the driving force that translates the companies HR strategy into flawless execution.

In this role, you are responsible for: