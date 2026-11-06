HR PMO Manager (Temporary / Freelance)
About this role
Are you a high-energy PMO professional ready to drive global impact? We are looking for an HR PMO Manager to create a crystal-clear overview of the HR project landscape and translate strategy into flawless execution. In this role, you will lead engaging governance forums, design dynamic dashboards, and track critical roadmaps while partnering closely with leadership to foster a culture of transparency.
If you bring strong analytical skills and a passion for managing risks head-on, this is your chance to champion operational excellence. You will work in the world's leading pure-play coffee company, operating across more than 100 markets with an iconic, brand-led portfolio focused on turning ideas into impact over every cup. Ready to put your skills to the test and make a real impact?
Apply now!
In this role, you are responsible for creating a crystal-clear overview of the HR project landscape, ensuring every initiative perfectly aligns with the companies strategic goals. You work closely with HR leaders, project teams, and key stakeholders across the entire organization to monitor progress, proactively tackle risks, and deliver sharp reports on portfolio performance.
To make this role a success, you will bring energy and consistency to the project and program management practices, acting as the driving force that translates the companies HR strategy into flawless execution.
In this role, you are responsible for:
- Maintain a high-energy, bird's-eye view of all HR projects and programs to guarantee every single initiative perfectly fuels our business and HR strategic goals;
- Track project progress, milestones, and cross-functional dependencies at the portfolio level so you can proactively address risks and confidently escalate critical insights to leadership;
- Lead engaging portfolio governance forums and design clear, dynamic dashboards and executive updates that empower senior leaders to make fast, high-level decisions;
- Drive annual portfolio planning and shape accurate roadmaps and resource views that keep teams perfectly aligned with key delivery dates;
- Partner closely with HR leadership and project managers to build a culture of transparency, smooth communication, and enthusiastic adoption of change across the business.
Requirements
To excel in this role, you bring a high-energy approach to strong portfolio and project governance, allowing you to dynamically drive strategic planning and prioritization across the organization. Your advanced analytical and problem-solving skills mean you confidently tackle risks and issues head-on, proactively keeping every exciting initiative right on track.
With your exceptional stakeholder management, communication, and influencing skills, you will deliver sharp executive reporting and inspire diverse teams to achieve great things together. Finally, your highly organized work ethic and fantastic coordination skills will empower you to master complex project landscapes and foster a truly seamless, collaborative environment.
For this role, it is necessary to have:
- Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Business Administration, Human Resources, Project Management, or a related field;
- 5+ years of proven experience in a PMO, project, program, or portfolio management role, ideally within a complex corporate environment;
- Experience on supporting large-scale HR transformations, HR technology rollouts (e.g., Workday, SuccessFactors), or HR operations optimization;
- Demonstrated by a certification/solid grounding in Agile/Scrum, Prince2, or PMBOK, combined with hands-on experience building Power BI dashboards and managing portfolios in Jira, ServiceNow, or Microsoft Project;
- Fluency in English is required, and proficiency in Dutch is considered a strong advantage;
- Available from 1 December 2026, until the end of December 2027.
Salary
What we offer:
- Contract for 36 hours per week until the end of December 2027;
- Employment via Independent Recruiters Flex: up to €4,800 gross/month (36-hour workweek), depending on experience;
- ZZP Rate: An all-in hourly rate of €65 per hour.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.