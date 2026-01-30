HR Generalist | Dutch and English

HR Generalist | Dutch and English

Posted on January 30, 2026
Eindhoven
Dutch, English
Posted on January 30, 2026

About this role

The HR Generalist role is pivotal in ensuring the smooth operation of the Human Resources department. This role involves a wide range of HR tasks, including payroll management, pension and insurances, employee relations, and compliance with labor laws etc. 
  • Payroll Management:
    • Oversee payroll processes and coordinate with payroll agencies in all different countries to ensure accurate and timely payroll administration.
    • ﻿Address payroll-related inquiries and resolve any discrepancies.
  • Pensions and Insurances:
    • Administer the employee pension plans and insurance programs.
    • Ensure compliance with relevant regulations and provide guidance to employees on pension and insurance matters.
  • Employee Relations:
    • Serve as a point of contact for employee inquiries and concerns.
    • Address employee relations issues, such as grievances and disciplinary actions, in a fair and consistent manner.
  • Compliance:
    • Ensure compliance with local, state, and federal labor laws and regulations.
    • Maintain and update employee records and HR documentation.
  • HR data
    • Maintain and manage HR data, ensuring accuracy and confidentiality.
    • Ensure data integrity and compliance with data protection regulations.
  • Recruitment and Onboarding:
    • Manage recruitment tasks, including job postings, screening, interviewing, and hiring.
    • Conduct new employee orientations and ensure a smooth onboarding process

Requirements


  •  Bachelor’s degree in HR or relevant field.
  • C1/C2 level English and Dutch required, Japanese is a plus
  •  3+ years HR experiences in an international setting
  • Good knowledge of HR operations and Dutch employment law, as well as the (social) Tax system
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Word and Excel is required

The company

Our client is a leading lighting manufacturer, operating worldwide.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
Want more jobs like this?Get HR / Recruitment jobs in Eindhoven delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Tech Recruiter
Senior HR Business Partner
Interim Global Talent Acquisition Manager
Interim HRS Transformation Lead
HRS Transformation Lead (Interim)
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

How to build a future-proof career in the NetherlandsHow to build a future-proof career in the Netherlands
Ontslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the NetherlandsOntslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the Netherlands
Losing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to knowLosing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to know
Many Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVNMany Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVN
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position