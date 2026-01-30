HR Generalist | Dutch and English
Posted on January 30, 2026
Eindhoven
Dutch, English
Posted on January 30, 2026
About this role
The HR Generalist role is pivotal in ensuring the smooth operation of the Human Resources department. This role involves a wide range of HR tasks, including payroll management, pension and insurances, employee relations, and compliance with labor laws etc.
- Payroll Management:
- Oversee payroll processes and coordinate with payroll agencies in all different countries to ensure accurate and timely payroll administration.
- Address payroll-related inquiries and resolve any discrepancies.
- Pensions and Insurances:
- Administer the employee pension plans and insurance programs.
- Ensure compliance with relevant regulations and provide guidance to employees on pension and insurance matters.
- Employee Relations:
- Serve as a point of contact for employee inquiries and concerns.
- Address employee relations issues, such as grievances and disciplinary actions, in a fair and consistent manner.
- Compliance:
- Ensure compliance with local, state, and federal labor laws and regulations.
- Maintain and update employee records and HR documentation.
- HR data
- Maintain and manage HR data, ensuring accuracy and confidentiality.
- Ensure data integrity and compliance with data protection regulations.
- Recruitment and Onboarding:
- Manage recruitment tasks, including job postings, screening, interviewing, and hiring.
- Conduct new employee orientations and ensure a smooth onboarding process
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in HR or relevant field.
- C1/C2 level English and Dutch required, Japanese is a plus
- 3+ years HR experiences in an international setting
- Good knowledge of HR operations and Dutch employment law, as well as the (social) Tax system
- Proficiency in Microsoft Word and Excel is required
The company
Our client is a leading lighting manufacturer, operating worldwide.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
Want more jobs like this?Get HR / Recruitment jobs in Eindhoven delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Tech Recruiter
Senior HR Business Partner
Interim Global Talent Acquisition Manager
Interim HRS Transformation Lead
HRS Transformation Lead (Interim)