HR Generalist | Dutch and English

Payroll Management: Oversee payroll processes and coordinate with payroll agencies in all different countries to ensure accurate and timely payroll administration. ﻿Address payroll-related inquiries and resolve any discrepancies.

Pensions and Insurances: Administer the employee pension plans and insurance programs. Ensure compliance with relevant regulations and provide guidance to employees on pension and insurance matters.

Employee Relations: Serve as a point of contact for employee inquiries and concerns. Address employee relations issues, such as grievances and disciplinary actions, in a fair and consistent manner.

Compliance: Ensure compliance with local, state, and federal labor laws and regulations. Maintain and update employee records and HR documentation.

HR data Maintain and manage HR data, ensuring accuracy and confidentiality. Ensure data integrity and compliance with data protection regulations.

Recruitment and Onboarding: Manage recruitment tasks, including job postings, screening, interviewing, and hiring. Conduct new employee orientations and ensure a smooth onboarding process



The HR Generalist role is pivotal in ensuring the smooth operation of the Human Resources department. This role involves a wide range of HR tasks, including payroll management, pension and insurances, employee relations, and compliance with labor laws etc.