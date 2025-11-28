Global Mobility Advisor - TEMP

Are you at your best when guiding employees through complex international moves and ensuring a smooth mobility experience from start to finish?

For a major player in the food industry, we are looking for a Global Mobility Advisor who brings clarity, expertise and structure to a landscape filled with immigration rules, tax implications, and cross-border challenges. You will advise employees worldwide, work closely with HR and senior management and manage the full lifecycle of international assignments and relocations.

Do you have 5-7 years of experience in Global Mobility, navigate compliance with confidence and communicate effortlessly at all levels? And are you available between 02/02/2026 and 01/08/2026?Then I'd be happy to get in touch!

In this temporary role, you support all activities related to international assignments, relocations and permanent transfers. You act as a trusted advisor for employees and internal stakeholders, ensuring compliance while delivering a seamless employee experience.

In this role you will:



Advise employees on relocation, immigration, assignments, housing, schooling and cultural integration;



Ensure compliance with global immigration, tax, and social security regulations;



Coordinate with external vendors such as immigration lawyers, relocation partners and tax advisors;



Collaborate closely with HR, TA, Finance and Payroll to align all assignment needs;



Support business leaders in planning international talent deployment;



Manage the full assignment lifecycle (pre-departure, on-assignment, repatriation, transfers);



Track mobility data, prepare reports and monitor key metrics;



Prepare Net Assignment Salary Calculations, salary reviews and payroll instructions;



Create Assignment Cost Estimates and maintain documentation accuracy.





Temporary assignment: 2 February 2026 - 1 August 2026



Hours: 32-38 per week



Salary: €4.000,- gross per month based on 38 hours

Location: Amersfoort (hybrid)



