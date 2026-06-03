Executive Chef - Luxury Hotel
About this role
Nestled in the heart of Amsterdam, this luxury hotel is synonymous with refined elegance, exceptional gastronomy, and personalised service. With a reputation for delivering extraordinary experiences to discerning international guests, the hotel has established itself as one of the city’s premier hospitality destinations.
As the property continues to evolve its culinary ambitions, we are looking for a visionary Executive Chef to lead the next chapter. This role offers the opportunity to oversee a diverse food and beverage operation, inspire a passionate culinary team, and create dining experiences that reflect the standards of one of Amsterdam’s most prestigious luxury hotels.
If you are a visionary culinary leader ready to make a lasting impact within one of Amsterdam's most distinguished hospitality environments, we would be delighted to hear from you.
- Lead, mentor, and inspire a large culinary team across multiple outlets and event operations;
- Oversee all kitchen activities, ensuring outstanding quality, presentation, consistency, and guest satisfaction;
- Develop and implement seasonal menus, culinary concepts, and innovative dining experiences;
- Drive operational efficiency through effective labour planning, purchasing, inventory management, and cost control;
- Ensure compliance with all food safety, hygiene, and health regulations;
- Collaborate with senior Food & Beverage leadership on budgeting, forecasting, and strategic initiatives;
- Manage large-scale banqueting and special events while maintaining exceptional service standards;
- Foster a culture of excellence, creativity, accountability, and continuous improvement.
Requirements
- Proven experience as an Executive Chef or senior culinary leader within luxury hotels, resorts, or high-end hospitality environments;
- Strong leadership skills with a demonstrated ability to develop, motivate, and retain talent;
- Commercially minded with experience managing budgets, food costs, and operational performance;
- Passionate about culinary innovation, modern gastronomy, and delivering exceptional guest experiences;
- Extensive knowledge of food safety regulations, HACCP standards, and kitchen management systems;
- Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, demanding environment while maintaining attention to detail;
- Excellent communication skills and professional fluency in English;
- Eligibility to work within the Netherlands.
Salary
- Opportunity to lead a highly respected culinary operation within the luxury hospitality sector;
- Significant influence on the culinary direction and future development of the business;
- A dynamic and internationally oriented working environment;
- Competitive salary package (range €6000 - €7000 gross per month) and performance-related incentives;
- Excellent opportunities for professional growth and career progression.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.