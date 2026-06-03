Executive Chef - Luxury Hotel

Nestled in the heart of Amsterdam, this luxury hotel is synonymous with refined elegance, exceptional gastronomy, and personalised service. With a reputation for delivering extraordinary experiences to discerning international guests, the hotel has established itself as one of the city’s premier hospitality destinations.

As the property continues to evolve its culinary ambitions, we are looking for a visionary Executive Chef to lead the next chapter. This role offers the opportunity to oversee a diverse food and beverage operation, inspire a passionate culinary team, and create dining experiences that reflect the standards of one of Amsterdam’s most prestigious luxury hotels.

If you are a visionary culinary leader ready to make a lasting impact within one of Amsterdam's most distinguished hospitality environments, we would be delighted to hear from you.