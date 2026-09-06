Vacancy I Credit Controller I German I Haarlem

Do you have a background in finance, retail or customer service? For our international client in the center of Haarlem we are looking for a German Credit Controller to start immediately.

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Job Requirements

The ideal candidate matches the following requirements:

Experienced in B2B Customer Service or some experience in Credit Control (Retail industry preferred)

German on a native level and excellent English (Dutch is a plus)

Experience with a financial education

Extensive knowledge of MS Excel and SAP

Pro-active, excellent communication skills and strong organizational skills

A language test will be part of the application procedure.



When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified. Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. If you have not received a response or feedback from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected.