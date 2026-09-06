Vacancy I Credit Controller I German I Haarlem
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Do you have a background in finance, retail or customer service? For our international client in the center of Haarlem we are looking for a German Credit Controller to start immediately.
Responsibilities:
- Managing the Accounts Receivable for international markets
- Reducing the Daily Sales Outstanding
- Actively monitor and collect payments based on aging reports by contacting our customers on daily basis
- Relationship management.
- Close collaboration with Customer Service Department
- Managing weekly reports
What do we offer you
We offer:
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- A competitive full-time salary of up to €3000 depending on your experience
- A small team with international colleagues
- A challenging key role position in a fashionable, informal, creative and international company, where diversity is appreciated
Job Requirements
The ideal candidate matches the following requirements:
- Experienced in B2B Customer Service or some experience in Credit Control (Retail industry preferred)
- German on a native level and excellent English (Dutch is a plus)
- Experience with a financial education
- Extensive knowledge of MS Excel and SAP
- Pro-active, excellent communication skills and strong organizational skills
A language test will be part of the application procedure.
When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified. Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. If you have not received a response or feedback from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected.
About the company
An international brand, distributed in over 60 countries worldwide across 5 continents, including over 300 self owned stores.