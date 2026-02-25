(Senior) Business Support Specialist | Dutch | Finance/Accounting & HR

Posted on February 25, 2026
Amstelveen
About this role

Our client is a leading international food company with a strong global presence. To strengthen our footprint in Europe, they have established a dedicated R&D branch focused on driving innovation and new product development across multiple markets, including Europe and North America. Their flagship product line has captivated consumers worldwide, making our brand a household name for food lovers seeking bold, memorable flavors.

Job Overview

The (Senior) Business Support Specialist is responsible for providing comprehensive operational support across finance, accounting, HR, general administration, IT coordination, and office management.

This position ensures accurate local expense closing, journal entry preparation, documentation management, and support for statutory audit requirements, while collaborating closely with the corporate finance team at headquarters. In addition, the role supports day-to-day HR administration, vendor management, contract coordination, and overall office operations to enable the R&D organization to function efficiently and in compliance with internal policies and local regulations. Acting as a key liaison between the local office and headquarters, this position plays a critical role in maintaining operational stability and governance.

Key Responsibilities

  • Establish and support local finance processes, covering accounting activities, closing and reporting, and statutory tax matters, in coordination with headquarters finance and treasury
  • Administer HR operations, including onboarding and offboarding, employment contracts, personnel records, leave management, and employee benefits
  • Handle recruitment processes and coordinate with headquarters and hiring managers as needed
  • Manage monthly payroll processing with an external partner
  • Ensure compliance with local labor law and internal HR policies
  • Oversee office management and vendor relationships
  • Carry out monthly closing and reporting to headquarters
  • Serve as the primary local contact point for headquarters functions
  • Maintain proper documentation and provide support for audits and internal controls
  • Monitor operational expenses and support annual budgeting and cost control activities
  • Participate in process improvement initiatives and ad-hoc finance or systems projects
  • Provide administrative and operational support to R&D Centre staff as needed

Qualifications and Skills

  • Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Finance, or a related field
  • At least 5 years of relevant work experience
  • Strong organizational skills with close attention to detail
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel, Word, PowerPoint)
  • Experience working with ERP systems, preferably SAP
  • Good written and verbal communication skills
  • Professional proficiency in both Dutch and English
  • Knowledge of Korean is considered a significant asset
  • Ability to work collaboratively in a fast-paced, international environment

What We Offer

  • Attractive and competitive salary
  • Pension plan
  • Monthly vitality benefit (€50/month)
  • 25 days of paid time off
  • Company laptop and phone
  • Great office location
  • A highly skilled, international team of colleagues
  • Strong potential for career growth in Finance

If you are an ambitious professional ready to take on an exciting challenge in a dynamic, scale-up environment, we'd love to hear from you!

