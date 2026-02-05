Financial Accounting Specialist

Are you disciplined and detail-oriented? Do you derive energy from working in finance? We are currently seeking an individual with several years of experience in an international environment who possesses an ambitious mindset and is eager to grow professionally.

Our client is a global online retailer that is experiencing significant growth and therefore aims to strengthen their team. In this role, you will focus on ensuring clean ledgers, compliant journal entries, reconciled balance sheets, and reliable data feeding into consolidation and reporting.

Does this opportunity spark your interest? Apply now!

Your responsibilities will include: