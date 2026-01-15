Sales Support Associate | German | Den Bosch

Den Bosch
English, German
About this role

Our client is an international Treasury Center, which plays a key role in ensuring the financial stability and success of more than 400 companies worldwide. They are currently looking for a Sales Support Associate to strengthen their Contract Management & Business Administration team. In this diverse role, you will be involved in day-to-day operations as well as in the further development of back office structures, processes and tools.



Shape the future: You will actively contribute ideas to improve and evolve structures, processes, and tools - driving efficiency and quality in everything they do.


Implement smart solutions: You will act as a bridge between business and IT, ensuring smooth processes and optimal use of technical tools to meet operational needs.


Teamwork and responsibility: You will be the backbone of the Sales Team - supporting daily operations, managing insurance partners, handling premium settlements, and professionally preparing and following up on customer visits and inquiries.


Daily tasks can - amongst other involve:



  • Giving advice about loans, currency exchange issues or insurance contracts

  • Checking of internal rules & regulations & compliance

  • Settling payment of creditors

  • Providing information about available raw materials

  • Financial reporting




  • Bachelor degree within a business administration or finance

  • Initial working experience in the financial sector

  • High quality awareness and a structured working approach

  • Excellent communication skills and assertiveness

  • High level of commitment and willingness to learn

  • Customer-oriented mindset

  • Good command of German and excellent command of English

  • IT affinity as well as conceptual, analytical, and organizational skills

  • Good knowledge of MS 365. Any knowledge of SAP and Power BI is advantageous.





  • Room to Grow: Personal and professional development with excellent support and benefits




  • Collaboration: A flat-hierarchy culture, where teamwork and appreciation are key




  • Work-Life Balance: Hybrid work setup, 30 vacation days (fulltime), a competitive salary, participation in collective pension scheme largely paid by employer




  • Hybrid work environment




  • Varied Work Environment: working with our diverse workforce in 's-Hertogenbosch, as well as various projects provide variety and new perspectives



