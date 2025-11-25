Junior Financial Associate | English

Posted on November 25, 2025
Amsterdam
English
About this role

Please read through the job descriptions and requirements before you apply the position.
Your daily responsibilities:
  • Responsible for day to day bookkeeping multi-currency entities
  • Providing financial information to management by researching and analyzing accounting data; preparing reports
  • Prepares asset, liability, and capital account entries by compiling and analyzing account information
  • Preparing management accounts and annual accounts
  • Preparing information needed for audit and providing information to auditors
  • Summarizes current financial status by collecting information; preparing balance sheet, profit and loss statement, and other reports.
  • Maintains accounting controls by preparing and recommending policies and procedures
  • Guides accounting clerical staff by coordinating activities and answering questions
  • Prepares payments by verifying documentation and requesting disbursements
  • Prepares special financial reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing account information and trends.
  • Receiving and replying to incoming e-mails and correspondence
  • Analyzing and interpretation of contracts

Requirements

  • Fluency in English (written and spoken)
  • Excellent oral and written communication skills
  • No 9-5 mentality
  • Must be able to work in a small team and independently
  • 1-2 max. years of accounting work experience
  • Diploma in Finance
  • Excellent knowledge of MS Office, especially with Excel, Exact and Access.
  • Experience with finance software is a plus
  • Experience with handling data in excel with pivot tables
  • Interested in background of financial transactions and business itself
  • Must be well organized and have ability to work accurately with figure
  • Ability to work under tight timelines and pressure and to multitask when required
  • Ability to work independent
  • Must have reporting skills, attention to detail, deadline-oriented, confidentiality, time management, data entry management

Salary

€2650-€3000 per month

The company

Our client is a small company which is located in the heart of Amsterdam. The team has max. 5 team members. The environment is international. The company is in the music industry. English is the internal communication language.
