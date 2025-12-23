Junior Financial Accountant

Posted on December 23, 2025
Delft
English
About this role

Our client is looking for a Junior Financial Accountant to join their Invoicing team. In this role you responsible for ensuring the accurate and timely processing of financial data received from the business lines, in line with global frameworks, conditions, and procurement guidelines. The position plays a key role in safeguarding the completeness and correctness of the financial administration across multiple entities.


Key responsibilities include invoicing and accounts payable activities.


Invoicing


Reviewing and processing project data provided by operational teams per entity


Generating, checking, and finalizing draft and manual invoices


Identifying and resolving inaccuracies in draft invoices


Coordinating follow-up actions related to incorrect invoices and monitoring progress


Completing invoices by adding the required supporting documentation


Creating credit invoices when needed


Responding to and resolving questions from clients and internal departments


Maintaining accurate, structured, and up-to-date invoice administration


Accounts Payable


Booking bank transactions into the accounting system for multiple entities


Ensuring all invoices are correctly booked and approved prior to payment


Managing suspense accounts and handling recharges where required


Maintaining vendor records and matching accounting entries


Processing weekly payments for contractors, overhead costs, and intercompany transactions


Preparing monthly intercompany balance statements


Supporting the preparation of reports and financial statements as needed

Requirements

Good command of the English language, both written and spoken.
﻿A bachelor’s degree in Finance or a related field, with max 1 year of (related) work experience
Ability to work independently in a structured, accurate, and efficient manner
A proactive and entrepreneurial mindset with a strong focus on results and operational excellence
Strong planning and organizational skills, with flexibility in a dynamic environment
Solid analytical skills and attention to detail
Good knowledge of financial software and Microsoft Office, including Excel, Word, Outlook, and PowerPoint
Some experience with payroll administration is considered a plus

Salary

€2500-€3000 per month

The company

Our client is an international services organization that supports companies in the energy, engineering, and technology sectors. The Delft office plays a key role in coordinating finance and operational activities for multiple entities worldwide.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
