Junior Financial Accountant
Posted on December 23, 2025
Delft
English
About this role
Our client is looking for a Junior Financial Accountant to join their Invoicing team. In this role you responsible for ensuring the accurate and timely processing of financial data received from the business lines, in line with global frameworks, conditions, and procurement guidelines. The position plays a key role in safeguarding the completeness and correctness of the financial administration across multiple entities.
Key responsibilities include invoicing and accounts payable activities.
Invoicing
Reviewing and processing project data provided by operational teams per entity
Generating, checking, and finalizing draft and manual invoices
Identifying and resolving inaccuracies in draft invoices
Coordinating follow-up actions related to incorrect invoices and monitoring progress
Completing invoices by adding the required supporting documentation
Creating credit invoices when needed
Responding to and resolving questions from clients and internal departments
Maintaining accurate, structured, and up-to-date invoice administration
Accounts Payable
Booking bank transactions into the accounting system for multiple entities
Ensuring all invoices are correctly booked and approved prior to payment
Managing suspense accounts and handling recharges where required
Maintaining vendor records and matching accounting entries
Processing weekly payments for contractors, overhead costs, and intercompany transactions
Preparing monthly intercompany balance statements
Supporting the preparation of reports and financial statements as needed
Requirements
Good command of the English language, both written and spoken.
A bachelor’s degree in Finance or a related field, with max 1 year of (related) work experience
Ability to work independently in a structured, accurate, and efficient manner
A proactive and entrepreneurial mindset with a strong focus on results and operational excellence
Strong planning and organizational skills, with flexibility in a dynamic environment
Solid analytical skills and attention to detail
Good knowledge of financial software and Microsoft Office, including Excel, Word, Outlook, and PowerPoint
Some experience with payroll administration is considered a plus
Salary
€2500-€3000 per month
The company
Our client is an international services organization that supports companies in the energy, engineering, and technology sectors. The Delft office plays a key role in coordinating finance and operational activities for multiple entities worldwide.
Application Procedure
