Our client is looking for a Junior Financial Accountant to join their Invoicing team. In this role you responsible for ensuring the accurate and timely processing of financial data received from the business lines, in line with global frameworks, conditions, and procurement guidelines. The position plays a key role in safeguarding the completeness and correctness of the financial administration across multiple entities.





Key responsibilities include invoicing and accounts payable activities.





Invoicing





Reviewing and processing project data provided by operational teams per entity





Generating, checking, and finalizing draft and manual invoices





Identifying and resolving inaccuracies in draft invoices





Coordinating follow-up actions related to incorrect invoices and monitoring progress





Completing invoices by adding the required supporting documentation





Creating credit invoices when needed





Responding to and resolving questions from clients and internal departments





Maintaining accurate, structured, and up-to-date invoice administration





Accounts Payable





Booking bank transactions into the accounting system for multiple entities





Ensuring all invoices are correctly booked and approved prior to payment





Managing suspense accounts and handling recharges where required





Maintaining vendor records and matching accounting entries





Processing weekly payments for contractors, overhead costs, and intercompany transactions





Preparing monthly intercompany balance statements





Supporting the preparation of reports and financial statements as needed