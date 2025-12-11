FP&A Controller - Temporary

We are looking for an experienced FP&A Controller for a FMCG company in Utrecht.

As FP&A controller, you bring extensive experience to the finance team. You thrive in complex, dynamic environments and have strong motivation for continuous improvement. You will be part of an international team and have close interaction with the Senior FP&A Controller and the Finance Director based in Paris.

Are you available on short notice? Let's get in contact!

As FP&A controller your key responsibilities & tasks will be:



Closing management, including P&L closing activities, accruals & reclasses;



Management & coordination of P&L/BS/Net Debt Variation/Overheads/CAPEX/Interco/Tax/OIE/Fin Result up to full submission;



Management of flows within the holding entities (contractual charges and management transfers);



FCF and BS management;



CAPEX fct and cash-out mng of UTR and Global Supply Point network of SN scope;



CAPEX governance coordination incl presentation to site CODI;



Tax topics (Nexus calculation for Inno Box);



Site & HR business partnering;



Internal control activities + Statistics external reporting.



This is a temporary role for 3 to 4 days a week in Utrecht. Hybrid working is possible. For this role we can offer you a salary around €5000 - €5300 gross per month based on 32 hours per week or if you are a freelancer, we can offer an hourly rate between €70 - €75 including travel costs.

