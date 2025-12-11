FP&A Controller - Temporary

Posted on December 11, 2025
Utrecht
English
About this role

We are looking for an experienced FP&A Controller for a FMCG company in Utrecht.


As FP&A controller, you bring extensive experience to the finance team. You thrive in complex, dynamic environments and have strong motivation for continuous improvement. You will be part of an international team and have close interaction with the Senior FP&A Controller and the Finance Director based in Paris.


Are you available on short notice? Let's get in contact!


As FP&A controller your key responsibilities & tasks will be:



  • Closing management, including P&L closing activities, accruals & reclasses;

  • Management & coordination of P&L/BS/Net Debt Variation/Overheads/CAPEX/Interco/Tax/OIE/Fin Result up to full submission;

  • Management of flows within the holding entities (contractual charges and management transfers);

  • FCF and BS management;

  • CAPEX fct and cash-out mng of UTR and Global Supply Point network of SN scope;

  • CAPEX governance coordination incl presentation to site CODI;

  • Tax topics (Nexus calculation for Inno Box);

  • Site & HR business partnering;

  • Internal control activities + Statistics external reporting.


This is a temporary role for 3 to 4 days a week in Utrecht. Hybrid working is possible. For this role we can offer you a salary around €5000 - €5300 gross per month based on 32 hours per week or if you are a freelancer, we can offer an hourly rate between €70 - €75 including travel costs.


How we'll proceed: Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in person. During this conversation, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the next steps. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to support you throughout the entire application process. The Independent Recruiters Group consists of a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own discipline, making them the ideal sparring partner for both candidates and clients.

Salary

EUR 5300
