Controller

Posted on November 6, 2025
Utrecht
English
About this role

You are in close contact with local financial controllers and international teams, actively contributing to strategic streamlining and professionalism.


Tasks and Responsibilities



  • Leading the consolidation process: coordinating monthly and quarterly closings at the group level;

  • Collecting, checking, and reconciling intercompany data;

  • Coordinating the preparation of consolidated financial statements, including group information;

  • Preparing audit files and acting as a point of contact for (inter)national auditors;

  • Developing, implementing, and maintaining accounting and consolidation policies;

  • Transfer pricing documentation and reconciliation (intercompany pricing);

  • Analyzing group reports and identifying optimizations. Identifying process improvements and guiding their implementation.


You will be part of an international company with entities worldwide. The offered salary depends on the experience and knowledge you bring, but you can expect around €100.000 - € 130.000 annually.


Salary

EUR 10833
