QRM Onboarding Specialist - Interim/ Temporary

QRM Onboarding Specialist - Interim/ Temporary

Posted on December 18, 2025
Utrecht
English
Posted on December 18, 2025

About this role

You will work on a greenfield implementation of QRM data processing, ensuring correct mappings, transformations and cash flow generation. You will play a pivotal role in validating and optimizing contract data for regulatory and risk calculations. You'll collaborate closely with IT as well as key business stakeholders such as BSM & Risk.


Team & Environment


You will join an ALM-focused environment with experts ranging from QRM modellers to IT developers. The Chapter QRM consists of over 30 professionals in a diverse, international setup.


Key Responsibilities



  • Define and document data requirements for IT regarding mappings and data ingestion.

  • Perform in-depth testing, including system-to-system alignment of cash flow outputs.

  • Maintain close alignment with stakeholders (IT, BSM, Risk, Change Management, Management).

This is an assignment for 1 year. We can offer a freelance contract with an hourly rate around € 95 including travel costs. If you are not a freelance, then we offer you a contract via Independent Recruiters with a salary between € 8000 en € 9000 gross per month based on fulltime.



  • Start: 2-3-2026 or earlier (from mid February, in consultation)

  • Duration: up to Feb 2027

  • Hours: 36-40 per week

  • Work language: English - no Dutch required

  • Hybrid: 2 office days per week (preferred: Tue/Wed or Tue/Thu; flexible in consultation)


How we'll proceed. Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.

Salary

EUR 15200
Want more jobs like this?Get Finance / Accounting jobs in Utrecht delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

FP&A Controller - Temporary
Controller
FP&A Associate: E-Commerce
Assistant Financial Controller (ESA/ESTEC)
Financial Administrator | Danish
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Losing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to knowLosing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to know
Many Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVNMany Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVN
Minimum wage workers in the Netherlands will keep more of their paycheck in 2026Minimum wage workers in the Netherlands will keep more of their paycheck in 2026
Mastering the Dutch job interview: What expats need to knowMastering the Dutch job interview: What expats need to know
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.