QRM Onboarding Specialist - Interim/ Temporary

You will work on a greenfield implementation of QRM data processing, ensuring correct mappings, transformations and cash flow generation. You will play a pivotal role in validating and optimizing contract data for regulatory and risk calculations. You'll collaborate closely with IT as well as key business stakeholders such as BSM & Risk.

Team & Environment

You will join an ALM-focused environment with experts ranging from QRM modellers to IT developers. The Chapter QRM consists of over 30 professionals in a diverse, international setup.

Key Responsibilities



Define and document data requirements for IT regarding mappings and data ingestion.



Perform in-depth testing, including system-to-system alignment of cash flow outputs.



Maintain close alignment with stakeholders (IT, BSM, Risk, Change Management, Management).



This is an assignment for 1 year. We can offer a freelance contract with an hourly rate around € 95 including travel costs. If you are not a freelance, then we offer you a contract via Independent Recruiters with a salary between € 8000 en € 9000 gross per month based on fulltime.



Start: 2-3-2026 or earlier (from mid February, in consultation)



Duration: up to Feb 2027



Hours: 36-40 per week



Work language: English - no Dutch required



Hybrid: 2 office days per week (preferred: Tue/Wed or Tue/Thu; flexible in consultation)



