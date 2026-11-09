Fintech Risk & Payments Analyst - Temporary
About this role
Are you a fintech professional who wants to be at the heart of eCommerce Operations, supporting the stability, performance and continuous improvement of the European eCommerce payment ecosystem for a globally operating premium fashion and lifestyle organization?
We are looking for an experienced professional with a strong background in fintech, payments, and fraud prevention. Beyond daily operations, you will contribute to fraud and refund-abuse analysis, chargeback insights, KPI reporting and the development of practical payment-performance dashboards.
Let's get in contact or apply immediately!
Freelance/zzp is not possible!
- Independently own and prioritise day-to-day eCommerce payment operations across cards, digital wallets, BNPL and other payment methods, ensuring timely execution and operational continuity;
- Lead the investigation and resolution of complex payment incidents and escalations, coordinating with internal stakeholders, PSPs, acquirers and payment providers;
- Analyse fraud, refund and chargeback patterns to identify emerging risks, financial leakage and appropriate mitigation actions;
- Maintain payment-performance reporting and support operational dashboards, turning transaction data into clear insights and recommendations;
- Improve payment processes, controls and documentation through root-cause analysis, standardisation and continuous improvement.
Requirements
- At least 5–6 years of relevant hands-on experience in payment operations, payment risk, FinTech, acquiring; practical Fintech experience is more important than a specific degree;
- Strong knowledge of the end-to-end payment lifecycle, fraud prevention, dispute management;
- A self-driven and accountable working style, with the ability to prioritise competing activities, identify what needs to happen next and deliver results with limited supervision;
- Strong analytical skills and advanced Excel capability, with the ability to translate payment data into actionable insights; experience with Power BI or other data-visualisation tools is an advantage;
- Experience working with PSPs, acquirers and payment providers; hands-on Adyen experience is strongly preferred, while familiarity with Salesforce and SAP is advantageous.
Salary
You will be offered a temporary contract through Independent Recruiters Flex.
- A competitive salary based on 40 hours and your experience;
- The opportunity to work for a well-known, innovative FMCG organization in fashion in Amsterdam;
- A temporary assignment that offers both strategic and operational challenges;
- Flexibility with hybrid working;
- A collaborative and ambitious team culture focused on continuous improvement.
Freelance/zzp is not possible!
How we'll proceed: Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.