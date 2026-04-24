Financial Analyst, Treasury Payment Operations - English

Our client, a globally influential energy corporation with an unparalleled international footprint, is currently looking for a Financial Analyst, Treasury Payment Operations team member to join their dynamic, multicultural and multilingual organisation in The Hague.

In this role, you will be coordinating intercompany borrowing and lending activities, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

Job Profile for Financial Analyst, Treasury Payment Operations

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Process and oversee outgoing payments, including bank transfers, SEPA transactions, and other electronic payment methods in line with internal guidelines

Examine financial transactions, identify inconsistencies, and resolve issues within payment processes

Verify payment requests and supporting documents to ensure accuracy, compliance, and adherence to control procedures

Handle bank statement activities within SAP S/4HANA Cloud, ensuring correct posting, reconciliation, and record integrity

Conduct regular reconciliation between bank records and general ledger accounts, addressing and resolving any variances

Develop short-term cash flow projections and track liquidity across operational bank accounts

Contribute to cash management improvements, including optimisation of bank accounts and automation of financial processes

Liaise with finance and accounting teams to address payment queries and support smooth operational workflows

Evaluate payment data and transaction patterns to identify areas for efficiency gains and cost optimisation

Partner with IT teams to improve payment systems, standardise formats, and enhance process automation

Support implementation and enhancement of centralised payment solutions, ensuring alignment with existing systems

Produce regular reports and operational insights for internal stakeholders and audit requirements

Candidate Profile for Financial Analyst, Treasury Payment Operations

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

Bachelor’s degrees or higher in Finance, Economics, or related field

5+ years of hands-on experience in treasury activities, payment operations, and cash management

Solid knowledge of banking procedures, payment infrastructures, and financial instruments

Knowledge of Treasury Management Systems (TMS), ERP platforms, and electronic banking tools, including exposure to SAP S/4HANA Cloud

Experience or exposure to centralised payment structures, such as payment factory environments

Strong analytical capabilities to review payment data, perform reconciliations, and resolve inconsistencies

High level of accuracy and attention to detail, ensuring compliance with internal controls and risk policies

Ability to communicate effectively with internal teams and external stakeholders across different functions

Ability to manage multiple priorities efficiently while meeting deadlines in a fast-paced environment

Strong problem-solving skills and ability to proactively identify and address issues related to payment operations and treasury processes

What Our Client Offers