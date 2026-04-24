Financial Analyst, Treasury Payment Operations - English
Posted on April 24, 2026
The Hague
40
Posted on April 24, 2026
About this role
Our client, a globally influential energy corporation with an unparalleled international footprint, is currently looking for a Financial Analyst, Treasury Payment Operations team member to join their dynamic, multicultural and multilingual organisation in The Hague.
In this role, you will be coordinating intercompany borrowing and lending activities, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.
Job Profile for Financial Analyst, Treasury Payment Operations
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Process and oversee outgoing payments, including bank transfers, SEPA transactions, and other electronic payment methods in line with internal guidelines
- Examine financial transactions, identify inconsistencies, and resolve issues within payment processes
- Verify payment requests and supporting documents to ensure accuracy, compliance, and adherence to control procedures
- Handle bank statement activities within SAP S/4HANA Cloud, ensuring correct posting, reconciliation, and record integrity
- Conduct regular reconciliation between bank records and general ledger accounts, addressing and resolving any variances
- Develop short-term cash flow projections and track liquidity across operational bank accounts
- Contribute to cash management improvements, including optimisation of bank accounts and automation of financial processes
- Liaise with finance and accounting teams to address payment queries and support smooth operational workflows
- Evaluate payment data and transaction patterns to identify areas for efficiency gains and cost optimisation
- Partner with IT teams to improve payment systems, standardise formats, and enhance process automation
- Support implementation and enhancement of centralised payment solutions, ensuring alignment with existing systems
- Produce regular reports and operational insights for internal stakeholders and audit requirements
Candidate Profile for Financial Analyst, Treasury Payment Operations
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- Bachelor’s degrees or higher in Finance, Economics, or related field
- 5+ years of hands-on experience in treasury activities, payment operations, and cash management
- Solid knowledge of banking procedures, payment infrastructures, and financial instruments
- Knowledge of Treasury Management Systems (TMS), ERP platforms, and electronic banking tools, including exposure to SAP S/4HANA Cloud
- Experience or exposure to centralised payment structures, such as payment factory environments
- Strong analytical capabilities to review payment data, perform reconciliations, and resolve inconsistencies
- High level of accuracy and attention to detail, ensuring compliance with internal controls and risk policies
- Ability to communicate effectively with internal teams and external stakeholders across different functions
- Ability to manage multiple priorities efficiently while meeting deadlines in a fast-paced environment
- Strong problem-solving skills and ability to proactively identify and address issues related to payment operations and treasury processes
What Our Client Offers
- 24 holidays per annum
- Every 10th day is off
- 13th-month salary
- Subsidised canteen
- Full travel costs reimbursement
- Pension plan
- Health insurance allowance of €70 per month
- Bike lease scheme
- Gym membership
- Global wellbeing support
- Training opportunities
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