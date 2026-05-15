Interim Accounts Receivable Accountant - English

Our client, a globally recognised energy corporation with a strong international presence, is currently seeking an Interim Accounts Receivable (AR) Accountant to join their dynamic, multicultural, and multilingual team in The Hague.

The successful candidate must have a solid understanding of AR activities from billing and collections through to reconciliation and reporting, ensuring accuracy, efficiency, and compliance across the processes.

Job Profile for Interim Accounts Receivable Accountant

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Manage and support the full AR cycle end-to-end

Ensure accurate and timely processing of invoices, payments, and reconciliations

Collaborate with internal stakeholders to resolve billing and payment discrepancies

Work effectively within SAP S/4HANA to maintain data integrity and reporting accuracy

Candidate Profile for Interim Accounts Receivable Accountant

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance, Business Administration, or a related field (or an equivalent combination of education and relevant work experience)

3+ years of experience in AR, General Ledger Accounting, or a similar finance role

Proven experience as a Finance or AR Accountant in a complex environment

Strong understanding of accounting principles, sales processes, and AR operations

Proficiency with Power BI or Tableau and Advanced Excel

Hands-on experience working with or a strong affinity for SAP S/4HANA

Familiarity with intercompany billing, reconciliations, and supporting documentation

Understanding of sales contracts and related support processes within a commercial or shared services environment

Strong communication and stakeholder management skills

Analytical mindset with strong attention to detail

Ability to work independently in an interim/fast-paced environment

What Our Client Offers