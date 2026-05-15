Interim Accounts Receivable Accountant - English

Interim Accounts Receivable Accountant - English

Posted on May 15, 2026
The Hague
40
Posted on May 15, 2026

About this role

Our client, a globally recognised energy corporation with a strong international presence, is currently seeking an Interim Accounts Receivable (AR) Accountant to join their dynamic, multicultural, and multilingual team in The Hague. 

The successful candidate must have a solid understanding of AR activities from billing and collections through to reconciliation and reporting, ensuring accuracy, efficiency, and compliance across the processes. 

Job Profile for Interim Accounts Receivable Accountant
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

  • Manage and support the full AR cycle end-to-end
  • Ensure accurate and timely processing of invoices, payments, and reconciliations
  • Collaborate with internal stakeholders to resolve billing and payment discrepancies
  • Work effectively within SAP S/4HANA to maintain data integrity and reporting accuracy

Candidate Profile for Interim Accounts Receivable Accountant

  • Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
  • Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance, Business Administration, or a related field (or an equivalent combination of education and relevant work experience)
  • 3+ years of experience in AR, General Ledger Accounting, or a similar finance role
  • Proven experience as a Finance or AR Accountant in a complex environment
  • Strong understanding of accounting principles, sales processes, and AR operations
  • Proficiency with Power BI or Tableau and Advanced Excel
  • Hands-on experience working with or a strong affinity for SAP S/4HANA
  • Familiarity with intercompany billing, reconciliations, and supporting documentation
  • Understanding of sales contracts and related support processes within a commercial or shared services environment
  • Strong communication and stakeholder management skills
  • Analytical mindset with strong attention to detail
  • Ability to work independently in an interim/fast-paced environment

What Our Client Offers

  • 13th-month salary
  • Travel costs reimbursement
  • Have every 10th day off
  • Pension plan
  • 25 holidays per annum
  • Subsidised canteen

Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

Want more jobs like this?Get Finance / Accounting jobs in The Hague delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Financial Analyst, Treasury Payment Operations - English
Digital Finance Analyst - English
Financial Accounting & Reporting Specialist - English
Accounting Advisor, Sales & Accounts Receivable - English
Junior Financial Representative | English | Nijmegen
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Starting a business in the Netherlands: Get it right with NetherBridge PartnersStarting a business in the Netherlands: Get it right with NetherBridge Partners
Low-income earners in the Netherlands to receive more holiday pay this yearLow-income earners in the Netherlands to receive more holiday pay this year
Dutch workers reach highest level of productivity in 20 yearsDutch workers reach highest level of productivity in 20 years
The Netherlands raises youth minimum wage by more than 2 euros per hourThe Netherlands raises youth minimum wage by more than 2 euros per hour
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position