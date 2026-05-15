Interim Accounts Receivable Accountant - English
About this role
Our client, a globally recognised energy corporation with a strong international presence, is currently seeking an Interim Accounts Receivable (AR) Accountant to join their dynamic, multicultural, and multilingual team in The Hague.
The successful candidate must have a solid understanding of AR activities from billing and collections through to reconciliation and reporting, ensuring accuracy, efficiency, and compliance across the processes.
Job Profile for Interim Accounts Receivable Accountant
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Manage and support the full AR cycle end-to-end
- Ensure accurate and timely processing of invoices, payments, and reconciliations
- Collaborate with internal stakeholders to resolve billing and payment discrepancies
- Work effectively within SAP S/4HANA to maintain data integrity and reporting accuracy
Candidate Profile for Interim Accounts Receivable Accountant
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance, Business Administration, or a related field (or an equivalent combination of education and relevant work experience)
- 3+ years of experience in AR, General Ledger Accounting, or a similar finance role
- Proven experience as a Finance or AR Accountant in a complex environment
- Strong understanding of accounting principles, sales processes, and AR operations
- Proficiency with Power BI or Tableau and Advanced Excel
- Hands-on experience working with or a strong affinity for SAP S/4HANA
- Familiarity with intercompany billing, reconciliations, and supporting documentation
- Understanding of sales contracts and related support processes within a commercial or shared services environment
- Strong communication and stakeholder management skills
- Analytical mindset with strong attention to detail
- Ability to work independently in an interim/fast-paced environment
What Our Client Offers
- 13th-month salary
- Travel costs reimbursement
- Have every 10th day off
- Pension plan
- 25 holidays per annum
- Subsidised canteen
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