Commercial Brand Controller - Temporary

Commercial Brand Controller - Temporary

Posted on April 15, 2026
Amersfoort
Temporary
Posted on April 15, 2026

About this role

Ready to make a real impact on well-known brands in a dynamic FMCG environment?

For a leading international FMCG organization, we are looking for a senior Brand Controller to join the business on an interim basis. This assignment is a temporary replacement (maternity leave) and runs initially until October 2026.

In this role, you act as the financial co-pilot for a portfolio of strong consumer brands. You combine financial expertise with a clear commercial mindset and play a key role in steering brand performance, supporting strategic decisions, and driving long-term value creation.

  • Full financial responsibility for the P&Ls of multiple brands
  • Act as a strategic business partner to marketing, trade marketing, and sales teams
  • Support and challenge decision-making on brand performance and investments
  • Develop and evaluate business cases (e.g. innovations, investments, make/buy decisions)
  • Contribute to long-term brand strategy and performance improvement
  • Play a key role in the planning cycle (forecasting, budgeting)
  • Lead and support the monthly closing process and performance reviews
  • Provide clear analyses and insights to drive decision-making
  • Improve reporting and increase transparency

Team & Environment

You will be part of a finance team of 4 (5 including this role), working closely with commercial and leadership teams.

The team includes:

  • 2 Sales Controllers
  • 1 Junior Brand Controller

Given the team composition and your position in the Marketing/Business MT, seniority is essential.

Requirements

You are a hands-on, proactive finance professional who quickly gets up to speed and brings both analytical strength and commercial insight.

  • Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Finance, Economics, or similar
  • 8+ years of experience in controlling (FP&A, Business Control, or similar)
  • Experience in commercial controlling (brand and/or sales controlling)
  • FMCG experience is a strong plus
  • Strong stakeholder management skills; able to operate at senior (MT) level
  • Commercial mindset with the ability to challenge and influence
  • Proactive, assertive, and able to work independently
  • Experience with SAP, PowerBI, and Excel (required)

Salary

6000 - 7000

This is a temporary role until October 2026 (maternity leave cover), starting on 1 May 2026. For this position, a temporary contract via Independent Flex will be offered - freelance or ZZP arrangements are not an option. The salary offered will be between €6000 and €7000 per month, based on a 38-hour working week.

How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.

Want more jobs like this?Get Finance / Accounting jobs in Amersfoort delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

AP/AR Accountant - English & Italian, Serbian, Slovenian, Slovak, Czech or Croatian
Junior Financial Representative | English | Nijmegen
Assistant Financial Controller (ESA/ESTEC)
Payable Accountant (ESA) Noordwijk
Accounts Payable Manager
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Experienced, relocated, and stuck: Restarting your career in the NetherlandsExperienced, relocated, and stuck: Restarting your career in the Netherlands
Your guide to meeting (and exceeding) expectations in the Dutch job marketYour guide to meeting (and exceeding) expectations in the Dutch job market
Unemployment in the Netherlands rises to highest level since 2021Unemployment in the Netherlands rises to highest level since 2021
ASML cleared to build second location in Eindhoven for 20.000 workersASML cleared to build second location in Eindhoven for 20.000 workers
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position