Commercial Brand Controller - Temporary

Ready to make a real impact on well-known brands in a dynamic FMCG environment?

For a leading international FMCG organization, we are looking for a senior Brand Controller to join the business on an interim basis. This assignment is a temporary replacement (maternity leave) and runs initially until October 2026.

In this role, you act as the financial co-pilot for a portfolio of strong consumer brands. You combine financial expertise with a clear commercial mindset and play a key role in steering brand performance, supporting strategic decisions, and driving long-term value creation.

Full financial responsibility for the P&Ls of multiple brands

Act as a strategic business partner to marketing, trade marketing, and sales teams

Support and challenge decision-making on brand performance and investments

Develop and evaluate business cases (e.g. innovations, investments, make/buy decisions)

Contribute to long-term brand strategy and performance improvement

Play a key role in the planning cycle (forecasting, budgeting)

Lead and support the monthly closing process and performance reviews

Provide clear analyses and insights to drive decision-making

Improve reporting and increase transparency

Team & Environment

You will be part of a finance team of 4 (5 including this role), working closely with commercial and leadership teams.

The team includes:

2 Sales Controllers

1 Junior Brand Controller

Given the team composition and your position in the Marketing/Business MT, seniority is essential.