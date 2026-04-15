Commercial Brand Controller - Temporary
About this role
Ready to make a real impact on well-known brands in a dynamic FMCG environment?
For a leading international FMCG organization, we are looking for a senior Brand Controller to join the business on an interim basis. This assignment is a temporary replacement (maternity leave) and runs initially until October 2026.
In this role, you act as the financial co-pilot for a portfolio of strong consumer brands. You combine financial expertise with a clear commercial mindset and play a key role in steering brand performance, supporting strategic decisions, and driving long-term value creation.
- Full financial responsibility for the P&Ls of multiple brands
- Act as a strategic business partner to marketing, trade marketing, and sales teams
- Support and challenge decision-making on brand performance and investments
- Develop and evaluate business cases (e.g. innovations, investments, make/buy decisions)
- Contribute to long-term brand strategy and performance improvement
- Play a key role in the planning cycle (forecasting, budgeting)
- Lead and support the monthly closing process and performance reviews
- Provide clear analyses and insights to drive decision-making
- Improve reporting and increase transparency
Team & Environment
You will be part of a finance team of 4 (5 including this role), working closely with commercial and leadership teams.
The team includes:
- 2 Sales Controllers
- 1 Junior Brand Controller
Given the team composition and your position in the Marketing/Business MT, seniority is essential.
Requirements
You are a hands-on, proactive finance professional who quickly gets up to speed and brings both analytical strength and commercial insight.
- Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Finance, Economics, or similar
- 8+ years of experience in controlling (FP&A, Business Control, or similar)
- Experience in commercial controlling (brand and/or sales controlling)
- FMCG experience is a strong plus
- Strong stakeholder management skills; able to operate at senior (MT) level
- Commercial mindset with the ability to challenge and influence
- Proactive, assertive, and able to work independently
- Experience with SAP, PowerBI, and Excel (required)
Salary
This is a temporary role until October 2026 (maternity leave cover), starting on 1 May 2026. For this position, a temporary contract via Independent Flex will be offered - freelance or ZZP arrangements are not an option. The salary offered will be between €6000 and €7000 per month, based on a 38-hour working week.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.