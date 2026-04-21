Business Controller - Temporary

Be part of one of the biggest e-commerce companies in the Netherlands and bring you expertise as business controller!

We are looking for a business controller with experience in a corporate environment to join our client for a period of 4 months. You thrive in situations where you can influence and can bring clarity and insight to the situation based on data, finance and business. Are available on short notice? Let's get in contact!

You will be responsible for the Product, Tech and Data (PTD) domain. Within PTD multiple transformations (e.g., driver-based steering, the internal and external AI transformation) are ongoing. Your challenge is to safeguard clarity and control: ensuring that the fixed‑cost framework remains stable, transparent, and actionable, even when the world around us moves fast. You collaborate closely with senior leadership and act as a strategic financial counterpart across Product, Tech, and Data.

Key responsibilities: