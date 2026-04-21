Business Controller - Temporary
About this role
Be part of one of the biggest e-commerce companies in the Netherlands and bring you expertise as business controller!
We are looking for a business controller with experience in a corporate environment to join our client for a period of 4 months. You thrive in situations where you can influence and can bring clarity and insight to the situation based on data, finance and business. Are available on short notice? Let's get in contact!
You will be responsible for the Product, Tech and Data (PTD) domain. Within PTD multiple transformations (e.g., driver-based steering, the internal and external AI transformation) are ongoing. Your challenge is to safeguard clarity and control: ensuring that the fixed‑cost framework remains stable, transparent, and actionable, even when the world around us moves fast. You collaborate closely with senior leadership and act as a strategic financial counterpart across Product, Tech, and Data.
Key responsibilities:
- Lead the period‑end close, budgeting, and forecasting cycles, ensuring both accuracy and strategic reflection of ongoing transformations;
- Cost Control / Cost Analysis: Understanding the transactional flows to deliver reliable actuals, and year-to-go insights at cost center level, versus the latest forecast. You have an external team member responsible for the daily management of budget files, however you perform the overarching analysis, and assist when needed;
- Business Partnering: You will take ownership for the business partnering in relation to the external and functional costs, and in total +/- 150 cost center owners, with the support from the team you are working with;
- Support ongoing transformations in the tech and data landscape as part of cross-functional teams, working with teams to enhance transparency, measurability and accessibility of financial and performance data;
- Guide/Lead the external cost controller to ensure the budget files for external and functional budget are always up to date.
Requirements
- Master's degree in Business Administration;
- 4 - 7 years of experience as a Business Controller in a corporate environment;
- You are comfortable around senior management and able to work independently;
- Strong stakeholdermanagement skills;
- Flexibility and adaptability is key;
- Fluent in English.
Salary
This is a temporary role for approximately 4 months starting beginning of May for 32 to 40 hours per week. We offer you a temporary contract via us (Independent Recruiters) and with a salary around € 7000 - € 8500 gross per month based on 40 hours.
What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do, we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialised recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.