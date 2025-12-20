Accounting Administrator

Accounting Administrator

Posted on December 20, 2025
Amersfoort
English
Posted on December 20, 2025

About this role

As an Accounting Administrator, you’ll play a key role in supporting the financial administration, working closely with the Accounting Manager and collaborating with internal stakeholders across the organization. Your work ensures that our financial processes are accurate, timely, and reliable.
Responsibilities:
  • Booking and processing bank statements with precision
  • Creating credit notes based on customer returns (RMA)
  • Supporting Accounts Receivable by sending Statements of Account to customers
  • Assisting with ad-hoc accounting and administrative tasks
  • Handling sensitive financial data with care and confidentiality
  • Work on-site at the Amersfoort office

Requirements

Requirements:
  • An MBO-level education in administration or a related field
  • Experience in an administrative or accounting role
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills in English
  • A proactive, self-directed mindset with a hands-on approach
  • High attention to detail and accuracy
  • Confidence working with Microsoft Office, especially Excel, Word, and Outlook
  • A strong sense of discretion and professionalism
  • Temporary position for 6 to 12 months
  • Start date: January 2026
  • Initially working from office 5 days during training period, with a possibility of working from home 1-2 days per week thereafter.

Salary

€2800-€3000 per month

The company

Our client is a leading developer and manufacturer of technical products. Their philosophy is founded on three concepts: Service, Support and Solutions. They see their customers as their most important asset and their employees are essential in maintaining that asset. Currently they are looking for quality individuals who can help them grow and who desire to achieve a professional and rewarding career opportunity.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
Want more jobs like this?Get Finance / Accounting jobs in Amersfoort delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Intercompany Accountant (Temporary)
Assistant Financial Controller (ESA/ESTEC)
Senior Credit Controller | German & Dutch | Alkmaar
Indirect Tax Specialist - English
Billing Officer
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Losing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to knowLosing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to know
Many Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVNMany Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVN
Minimum wage workers in the Netherlands will keep more of their paycheck in 2026Minimum wage workers in the Netherlands will keep more of their paycheck in 2026
Mastering the Dutch job interview: What expats need to knowMastering the Dutch job interview: What expats need to know
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position