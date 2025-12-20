Accounting Administrator | Temporary
Posted on December 20, 2025
Amersfoort
English
About this role
As an Accounting Administrator, you’ll play a key role in supporting the financial administration, working closely with the Accounting Manager and collaborating with internal stakeholders across the organization. Your work ensures that our financial processes are accurate, timely, and reliable.
Responsibilities:
- Booking and processing bank statements with precision
- Creating credit notes based on customer returns (RMA)
- Supporting Accounts Receivable by sending Statements of Account to customers
- Assisting with ad-hoc accounting and administrative tasks
- Handling sensitive financial data with care and confidentiality
- Work on-site at the Amersfoort office
Requirements
- An MBO-level education in administration or a related field
- Experience in an administrative or accounting role
- Strong written and verbal communication skills in English
- A proactive, self-directed mindset with a hands-on approach
- High attention to detail and accuracy
- Confidence working with Microsoft Office, especially Excel, Word, and Outlook
- A strong sense of discretion and professionalism
- Temporary position for 6 to 12 months
- Start date: January 2026
- Initially working from office 5 days during training period, with a possibility of working from home 1-2 days per week thereafter.
Salary
€2800-€3000 per month
The company
Our client is a leading developer and manufacturer of technical products. Their philosophy is founded on three concepts: Service, Support and Solutions. They see their customers as their most important asset and their employees are essential in maintaining that asset. Currently they are looking for quality individuals who can help them grow and who desire to achieve a professional and rewarding career opportunity.
