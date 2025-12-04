Work Planner Maritime Schiedam

You are responsible for selecting and managing the necessary materials and tools. You place orders with our suppliers and ensure that the materials arrive on site on time, according to schedule. You also request quotes and, based on these, create recommended orders in our ERP system (Navision). You ensure that the technicians have the correct engineering documents for the installation of the systems. As a work planner, you are the central figure in every project, with every day offering new challenges! Your responsibilities also include the following: Managing the inventory of bulk materials;

Developing overhaul packages and overhauls, and tracking technical issues;

Providing pull lists, cutting lists, and connection lists, and managing the database containing these data;

Organizing the transport and accommodation of the technicians on site.

You have at least a level 3 vocational diploma in a technical field and have a good understanding of electrical engineering and mechanics. You can read 3D drawings and have knowledge of various components, such as different cable types, PLCs, relays, and specialized measuring equipment. Experience as a work planner is a plus, but newcomers are also very welcome. Your work ethic is especially important: you are a friendly, helpful colleague who always keeps appointments. You work accurately and have an eye for detail. Your administration is well-organized, and you ensure that your colleagues have the right materials and instructions to get started. In addition, we expect the following from you: An affinity for the maritime sector;

Possession of a VCA-VOL certificate or willingness to obtain one;

Possession of a category B driver’s license, preferably a BE driver’s license as well, or willingness to obtain one;

A Certificate of Good Conduct (VOG) or Certificate of No Objection is required;

Dutch nationality and from a NATO member country; * Good command of the Dutch and English language.