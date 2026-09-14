Vacancy | Deployment Project Specialist | English | Sassenheim

What exactly are you going to do

Responsible for deployment of programs designed to help companies involved in the manufacture or distribution of temperature sensitive pharmaceutical and food products to monitor and continuously improve their cold chains. The activities of this position involve project management, development of end user documentation, set up of customized reports, defining standard work procedures, maintenance of tools developed by solution group, installation, maintenance and troubleshooting of wireless (Radio Frequency) devices installed at customer site, duplication and escalation of issues. This position also involves significant interaction with a cross functional team, which includes salespeople, hardware and software engineers, IT managers, data analysts, project managers, industrial engineers, food scientists, quality assurance department, and field technicians. Additionally, it involves supporting Sensitech’s large multinational Life Science/Pharmaceutical /Food accounts and Sensitech’s sales process through customer program implementations and on-site technical sales demonstrations.

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