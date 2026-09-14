Vacancy | Deployment Project Specialist | English | Sassenheim
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Responsible for deployment of programs designed to help companies involved in the manufacture or distribution of temperature sensitive pharmaceutical and food products to monitor and continuously improve their cold chains. The activities of this position involve project management, development of end user documentation, set up of customized reports, defining standard work procedures, maintenance of tools developed by solution group, installation, maintenance and troubleshooting of wireless (Radio Frequency) devices installed at customer site, duplication and escalation of issues. This position also involves significant interaction with a cross functional team, which includes salespeople, hardware and software engineers, IT managers, data analysts, project managers, industrial engineers, food scientists, quality assurance department, and field technicians. Additionally, it involves supporting Sensitech’s large multinational Life Science/Pharmaceutical /Food accounts and Sensitech’s sales process through customer program implementations and on-site technical sales demonstrations.
PRINCIPLE ACCOUNTABILITIES:
- Executes multiple projects simultaneously to defined department standards using proper project: Initiation, Planning, Execution, Monitoring and Control, and Closure
- Engages stakeholders and communicates progress
- Development of internal and customer support materials
- Installation, maintenance and troubleshooting of wireless (RF) devices installed at customer sites
- Coordination of internal company resources to support customer pilots and programs.
- Set up of customer software and databases
- Customer on-site and remote troubleshooting
- Replicate field issues and collaborate with Field Test Engineer
- Continuously improve processes to increase team productivity and efficiency
- Provide input and feedback to the product development team pertaining to customer requests and product enhancements as needed
- Communicate effectively with other “virtual team” members to ensure collaboration on solutions and swift resolution of problems
- Development of customer training materials, both customized and generics
- Providing training for new customers during both onboarding and ongoing basis
- Maintenance of ticketing system utilized by the support group
- Other tasks as assigned
What do we offer you
You will receive a 40 hour contract for about 7 months through Unique Multilingual. After that it is possible to get a contract directly with the client.
Job Requirements
- Strong interpersonal skills and ability to work as part of team
- Proven capability to adapt personal style, project management approach and methodology to the needs and requirements of the company, customer and specific project
- SharePoint Expertise, MS Office skills and understanding of database concepts required
- C#, C++, SQL programming language knowledge is a plus
- Minimum 3 years’ experience working directly with salespeople and customers
- Must be organized and detail oriented
- Creativity, problem-solving skills, strong analytical and communication skills required.
- Knowledge of Local and Wide Area networking concepts, configurations, systems and TCP/IP protocol, SMTP, POP3, firewall and network security is essential
- Knowledge of RF/Wi-Fi technology is preferred
About the company
International organisation in supply chain management.