Senior Compliance Specialist (TEMP)

6000 - 7000

We can offer you a temporary assignment for 6 months and 38 hours per week via our agency Independent Recruiters Flex. The salary is 6.000 - 7.000 euros gross per month, depending on your knowledge and experience.

What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know if you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digital or in person. In this meeting, we will inform you as comprehensively as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the process. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Groep has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.