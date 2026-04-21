Senior Compliance Specialist (TEMP)

Senior Compliance Specialist (TEMP)

Posted on April 21, 2026
Wageningen
Temporary
Posted on April 21, 2026

About this role

Are you the analytical, proactive, compliance specialist we are looking for? Do you have a passion for data and regulations, and can you effortlessly speak English? For a period of 6 months, strengthen a multicultural R&D Packaging team in Wageningen and ensure global packaging meets the strictest food contact regulations. Collaborate with experts, advise internal and external parties, and stay ahead of new developments. Are you interested in this exciting challenge? Apply now!

In this role you will be responsible for:

  • Ensuring compliance of all packaging materials within our global portfolio with applicable food contact regulations;
  • Collaborating closely with two compliance experts in the team in executing compliance work, including reviewing and advising on packaging compliance documentation;
  • Aligning with the Senior Expert on FCM compliance regarding new legal developments;
  • Monitor progress of implementation activities of new and evolving regulations and ensure timely execution;
  • Provide expert advice and support to internal stakeholders and external customers, ensuring packaging meets all safety and regulatory standards;
  • Acting as a key contact for internal stakeholders and customers regarding food contact compliance questions.

Requirements

  • A Master’s or Bachelor’s degree in Material Science, Chemistry, Packaging, Food Science/Technology or a related field;
  • Ideally 7 years+ of relevant experience in food contact material regulation;
  • Strong knowledge of European harmonized and national regulations; familiarity with FDA, China GB, and other international regulations is a strong plus;
  • Affinity with data management systems and experience with tools such as SAP-PLM, PowerBI, and Excel;
  • A proactive, analytical mindset and excellent communication skills and presentation skills (fluency in English).

Salary

6000 - 7000

We can offer you a temporary assignment for 6 months and 38 hours per week via our agency Independent Recruiters Flex. The salary is 6.000 - 7.000 euros gross per month, depending on your knowledge and experience. 

What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know if you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digital or in person. In this meeting, we will inform you as comprehensively as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the process. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Groep has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.

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