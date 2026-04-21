Senior Compliance Specialist (TEMP)
About this role
In this role you will be responsible for:
- Ensuring compliance of all packaging materials within our global portfolio with applicable food contact regulations;
- Collaborating closely with two compliance experts in the team in executing compliance work, including reviewing and advising on packaging compliance documentation;
- Aligning with the Senior Expert on FCM compliance regarding new legal developments;
- Monitor progress of implementation activities of new and evolving regulations and ensure timely execution;
- Provide expert advice and support to internal stakeholders and external customers, ensuring packaging meets all safety and regulatory standards;
- Acting as a key contact for internal stakeholders and customers regarding food contact compliance questions.
Requirements
- A Master’s or Bachelor’s degree in Material Science, Chemistry, Packaging, Food Science/Technology or a related field;
- Ideally 7 years+ of relevant experience in food contact material regulation;
- Strong knowledge of European harmonized and national regulations; familiarity with FDA, China GB, and other international regulations is a strong plus;
- Affinity with data management systems and experience with tools such as SAP-PLM, PowerBI, and Excel;
- A proactive, analytical mindset and excellent communication skills and presentation skills (fluency in English).
Salary
We can offer you a temporary assignment for 6 months and 38 hours per week via our agency Independent Recruiters Flex. The salary is 6.000 - 7.000 euros gross per month, depending on your knowledge and experience.
What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know if you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digital or in person. In this meeting, we will inform you as comprehensively as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the process. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Groep has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.