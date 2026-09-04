Production line operator
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
As an allround productiemedewerker, you will contribute to the smooth operation of our production processes in Aalten. You will work with a variety of production machines, taking responsibility for setting them up, operating them, and performing basic maintenance. With your technical skills and attention to detail, you will help ensure our products meet the highest quality standards. Collaboration with your team will also be key to achieving our production goals and driving improvements.
What You Will Do:
- Machine operation: independently set up, operate, and monitor multiple production machines.
- Quality assurance: perform regular quality checks during the production process to maintain product standards.
- Troubleshooting: identify and resolve minor machine malfunctions to minimize downtime.
- Mold adjustments: make small adjustments to molds to ensure the desired product quality.
- Team collaboration: work closely with colleagues to maintain a safe and efficient work environment.
What do we offer you
At our company, we believe in offering more than just a job. We provide an environment where your professional growth and personal well-being are our priorities, with benefits tailored to your ambitions and needs.
- Salary between €2,600 and €2,999 gross per month
- Temporary contract with the prospect of permanent employment
- Full-time position of 38 hours per week
- Early weekend: Fridays end at 14:30
- Opportunities for personal and professional development
- Work in an innovative and close-knit team
Job Requirements
We are looking for a detail-oriented and technically skilled team player who thrives in a collaborative environment.
- VMBO diploma or equivalent educational level.
- Experience operating production machinery independently.
- Basic knowledge of troubleshooting and mold adjustments.
- Strong attention to detail for quality control tasks.
- Willingness to work closely within a small team.
About the company
Located in Aalten, our company is a leading specialist in sealing technology, with a strong focus on fire safety and waterproofing. We are dedicated to protecting people, installations, and systems from the forces of nature through innovation, craftsmanship, and collaboration.
What sets us apart is our in-house R&D department, efficient production processes, and a close-knit team. We prioritize employee growth, encourage input, and foster teamwork to create practical solutions for a safer world.
Interested? Respond now, and we'll contact you within 48 hours.