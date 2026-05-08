Maintenance & Reliability Lead
Posted on May 8, 2026
Zaandam
Permanent
Posted on May 8, 2026
About this role
Looking for a driven Maintenance & Reliability Expert with strong stakeholder management skills! Will you become an ambassador for one of the most well-known supermarket chains in the Netherlands in the field of warehouse automation? Do you combine technical expertise with smoothly managing suppliers and partners? Can you, with a strong personality, successfully coordinate complex maintenance and reliability activities? Then this is your chance! In this role, you will be responsible for the technical quality and reliability of various warehouses, especially the automated processes. Therefore, you understand the technology behind maintenance and reliability activities, but you will truly excel when it comes to communicating with external parties and overseeing their work. Does this sound like a perfect challenge for you? Don't hesitate to apply now!
Your responsibilities:
- Analyzing the reliability, efficiency, and risks of automated logistics systems;
- Advising management on technical improvements for the stability, efficiency, and safety of installations;
- Developing practical maintenance concepts based on data analyses and reliability methods;
- Responsible for implementing improvements in collaboration with external service providers;
- Ensuring the performance and availability of mechanized installations and external services;
- Translating technical analyses into concrete improvement actions for maintenance and operational performance;
- Acting as a connecting factor between technology, operations, and service providers in technical improvement programs.
Requirements
- HBO or WO (higher professional or university) working and thinking level in a technical direction, preferably Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics, Industrial Engineering & Management, or comparable;
- 3-5 years of relevant work experience with optimizing maintenance and automation processes, including experience in reliability engineering and maintenance management;
- You are familiar with methodologies such as RCA, FMECA, RCM, and preferably have experience with logistics processes and mechanization;
- Experience with ISO standards such as ISO 55001, ISO 31000, and ISO 9001 is a plus;
- VCA VOL certification or willingness to obtain it;
- You are English speaking (on a professional level), Dutch is a nice to have.
Salary
>5000 What can we offer you?
- Gross monthly salary between €4,022 and €5,650 (depending on experience);
- 8% holiday pay in addition to the gross salary;
- Based on a 40-hour work week;
- Guaranteed profit share as a contribution to growth;
- 45 days total (25.5 fixed vacation days + 19.5 ADV days);
- Excellent pension scheme;
- Travel allowance or NS-route card for commuting to/from Zaandam;
- 10% discount on groceries, capped at €300 per year;
- Additional benefits and outings;
- Inclusive environment for continuous personal and professional development.
What's next? Within four working days, we will let you know if you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. During this meeting, we will inform you as comprehensively as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you throughout the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.
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