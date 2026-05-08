Maintenance & Reliability Lead

Gross monthly salary between €4,022 and €5,650 (depending on experience);

8% holiday pay in addition to the gross salary;

Based on a 40-hour work week;

Guaranteed profit share as a contribution to growth;

45 days total (25.5 fixed vacation days + 19.5 ADV days);

Excellent pension scheme;

Travel allowance or NS-route card for commuting to/from Zaandam;

10% discount on groceries, capped at €300 per year;

Additional benefits and outings;

Inclusive environment for continuous personal and professional development.

>5000 What can we offer you?

What's next? Within four working days, we will let you know if you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. During this meeting, we will inform you as comprehensively as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you throughout the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.