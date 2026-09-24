Freelance Project Manager (Terminal Environment)
About this role
Freelance Project Manager wanted! Are you an experienced Project Manager with a proven track record in the (petro)chemical industry, specifically in brownfield projects? A leading terminal in this industry is looking for you to lead ambitious projects from their location in Amsterdam. This freelance assignment is for 6 months and challenges you to make an immediate impact within this period. Are you available and do you recognize yourself in this profile? Apply immediately!Your responsibilities as a Project Manager:
- Safety and Process Safety Leadership: Lead projects with a zero-incident objective, ensure compliance with all safety requirements and regulations, and monitor HSE performance;
- Project Delivery and Management: Define and control project scope, schedule, budget, and resources, and coordinate engineering, procurement, and construction;
- Engineering and Technical Management: Lead multidisciplinary engineering, ensure design compliance, and manage technical integrity and documentation;
- Contractor and Commercial Management: Manage engineering, construction, and specialist contractors, set performance requirements, and monitor contracts and financial aspects;
- Cost, Schedule, and Risk Control: Manage the project budget, schedule, physical progress, and risks;
- Stakeholder and Operational Interface Management: Act as the primary point of contact for stakeholders, coordinate operational interfaces, and minimize disruptions;
- Quality, Completion, and Handover: Ensure implementation of quality plans, monitor testing phases, and guarantee successful project completion and handover.
Requirements
- Bachelor's degree in a technical discipline with 10+ years of project experience (oil/gas, brownfield);
- Prioritizes 'Zero Harm', knowledgeable in process safety and legislation;
- Leads multidisciplinary projects, including scope, planning, and budget;
- Experienced with technical installations, standards, and change management;
- Strong stakeholder communication, minimizing operational disruption.
Salary
We are pleased to offer you a freelance collaboration with our agency, Independent Professionals, for a 6-month assignment. Our target hourly rate for this assignment is 110 euros.
Hoe nu verder? Binnen vier werkdagen laten wij je weten of je in aanmerking komt voor de positie. We plannen een kennismakingsgesprek in, digitaal of live. In dit gesprek informeren we jou zo volledig mogelijk over de vacature, het bedrijf en het vervolg van de procedure. In overleg met jou introduceren we je bij onze opdrachtgever om je vervolgens te blijven begeleiden in het sollicitatieproces. De Independent Recruiters Groep beschikt over een groot team met gespecialiseerde recruiters. Iedere recruiter heeft een zeer sterke focus op zijn eigen vakgebied. Hierdoor zijn zij de ideale sparringpartner voor zowel de kandidaat als de opdrachtgever.