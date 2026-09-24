Freelance Project Manager (Terminal Environment)

We are pleased to offer you a freelance collaboration with our agency, Independent Professionals, for a 6-month assignment. Our target hourly rate for this assignment is 110 euros.

Hoe nu verder? Binnen vier werkdagen laten wij je weten of je in aanmerking komt voor de positie. We plannen een kennismakingsgesprek in, digitaal of live. In dit gesprek informeren we jou zo volledig mogelijk over de vacature, het bedrijf en het vervolg van de procedure. In overleg met jou introduceren we je bij onze opdrachtgever om je vervolgens te blijven begeleiden in het sollicitatieproces. De Independent Recruiters Groep beschikt over een groot team met gespecialiseerde recruiters. Iedere recruiter heeft een zeer sterke focus op zijn eigen vakgebied. Hierdoor zijn zij de ideale sparringpartner voor zowel de kandidaat als de opdrachtgever.