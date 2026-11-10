Freelance Project Engineer
About this role
We’re looking for ambitious talents ready to make a real impact on the energy transition.
At the heart of this mission is Zeevonk, a groundbreaking project combining 2 GW of offshore wind, floating solar, and large-scale green hydrogen production. Alongside other major North Sea offshore wind developments, we’re building the energy infrastructure that will power a fossil-free future.
This is your opportunity to work on projects of unprecedented scale, tackle complex challenges and turn bold ideas into reality.
Think big. Make an impact. Power the future.
Ready to be part of something extraordinary? Join and help shape the next generation of renewable energy. Apply now!
- Engage with suppliers and Contractors with a focus on T&I solutions;
- Provide guidelines to projects on how to execute;
- Give T&I input to consenting;
- Proactively seeking solutions for new methodologies and products;
- Prepare and improve SDA assessments;
- Interface with installation vessel suppliers;
- Interface with installation tool suppliers;
- Develop T&I methodology (Performance, SDA, Installation Schedule, Risk) for all packages (WTG, FOU, IAC, EC, OSS);
- Focus on innovation;
- Provide input to FEPM and all BCs for CAPEX calculation;
- Keeping and developing cost models and keeping them up to date;
- Developing and maintaining T&I BB.
Requirements
What do you bring?
- Minimum 15 years of experience in Cable Installation campaigns;
- Preferably, an engineering degree or any other related education;
- Capability to take technical ownership on behalf of Vattenfall during offshore execution;
- Experience in coordination of technical interfaces between installation, engineering, HSE, marine operations, and other project packages to ensure offshore activities are fully aligned and ready for execution;
- Resilience in working with contractors, vessel teams and technical specialists, including the review of RAMS, installation procedures, vessel and equipment readiness, and lessons learned;
- Proven track record in managing the interfaces with the Transmission System Operator (TSO), ensuring clear communication, alignment of requirements, and timely resolution of interfaces to enable the installation contractor to execute its offshore scope.
- Experience in planning and execution of offshore installation activities, translating engineering concepts into safe, practical, and efficient offshore operations.
Salary
This is a freelance assignment. The all-in rate is €100 excluding VAT.
What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. During this meeting, we will provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.