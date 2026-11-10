Freelance Project Engineer

We’re looking for ambitious talents ready to make a real impact on the energy transition.

At the heart of this mission is Zeevonk, a groundbreaking project combining 2 GW of offshore wind, floating solar, and large-scale green hydrogen production. Alongside other major North Sea offshore wind developments, we’re building the energy infrastructure that will power a fossil-free future.

This is your opportunity to work on projects of unprecedented scale, tackle complex challenges and turn bold ideas into reality.

Think big. Make an impact. Power the future.

Ready to be part of something extraordinary? Join and help shape the next generation of renewable energy. Apply now!