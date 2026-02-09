Freelance Automation Engineer
About this role
As an Automation Engineer, you are responsible for maintaining and improving process automation systems in production.
You will work in a cross-functional team consisting of Digital Manufacturing, Industrial Automation, IT, Production, Engineering and external parties.
Your duties include:
- Maintaining our process control system and documentation;
- Ensuring maximum availability of systems;
- Monitoring the application of IA and IT standards;
- Advising and implementing process optimizations;
- Supporting CAPEX projects in all phases;
- Supporting suppliers of automation solutions;
- Ensuring storage and reporting of process data;
- Analyzing and following up on faults.
Requirements
You are a driven candidate with a proactive attitude, who adds value to the Industrial Automation Team of approximately 10 employees and has an affinity with process technology and instrumentation.
Ideal candidate has:
- HBO working and thinking level and a hands-on mentality;
- 5 years of experience with process control systems in the process industry;
- Knowledge of DCS systems such as ABB800xA, Siemens PCS7 or DeltaV;
- A curious, problem-solving attitude with attention to detail;
- Strong communication and social skills in a team environment;
- Experience in an FMCG environment with emphasis on project and validation methods (FAT, SAT);
- Fluent Dutch and English (required).
Salary
You will receive a temporary contract for 12 months through our agency, with the possibility of extension.
- The rate for this Vacancy is a maximum of 80 euros (all-inclusive)
What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do, we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus on his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client