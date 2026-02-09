Automation Engineer (TEMP)

Posted on February 9, 2026
Zoetermeer
Permanent
About this role

I am looking for a Dutch Speaking Automation Engineer  Are you passionate about process automation and looking for an opportunity to make an impact? I am seeking a skilled IA Engineer to enhance the production environment. In this role, you’ll be integral to the cross-functional team, collaborating with experts from various fields including Digital Manufacturing, IT, and Engineering. If you’re ready to drive change and be part of a transformative journey, apply now and let's shape the future together!

As an Automation Engineer, you are responsible for maintaining and improving process automation systems in production.

You will work in a cross-functional team consisting of Digital Manufacturing, Industrial Automation, IT, Production, Engineering and external parties.

Your duties include:

  • Maintaining our process control system and documentation;
  • Ensuring maximum availability of systems;
  • Monitoring the application of IA and IT standards;
  • Advising and implementing process optimizations;
  • Supporting CAPEX projects in all phases;
  • Supporting suppliers of automation solutions;
  • Ensuring storage and reporting of process data;
  • Analyzing and following up on faults.

Requirements

You are a driven candidate with a proactive attitude, who adds value to the Industrial Automation Team of approximately 10 employees and has an affinity with process technology and instrumentation.

Ideal candidate has:

  • HBO working and thinking level and a hands-on mentality;
  • 5 years of experience with process control systems in the process industry;
  • Knowledge of DCS systems such as ABB800xA, Siemens PCS7 or DeltaV;
  • A curious, problem-solving attitude with attention to detail;
  • Strong communication and social skills in a team environment;
  • Experience in an FMCG environment with emphasis on project and validation methods (FAT, SAT);
  • Fluent Dutch and English (required).

Salary

6000 - 7000

Through our agency, you will receive a 12 month temporary contract.  There is a possibility that your contract will be renewed after these 12 months or that our client will make you an offer of a contract; however, we are not able to guarantee this.

  • Salary will be around €6000 - €7000 gross a month based on a full-time position (40 hours a week) and is based on education and experience;
  • 30 annual leave days;
  • Travel expenses will be covered;
  • Pension plan.

What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.

