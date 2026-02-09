Automation Engineer (TEMP)

I am looking for a Dutch Speaking Automation Engineer Are you passionate about process automation and looking for an opportunity to make an impact? I am seeking a skilled IA Engineer to enhance the production environment. In this role, you’ll be integral to the cross-functional team, collaborating with experts from various fields including Digital Manufacturing, IT, and Engineering. If you’re ready to drive change and be part of a transformative journey, apply now and let's shape the future together!

As an Automation Engineer, you are responsible for maintaining and improving process automation systems in production.

You will work in a cross-functional team consisting of Digital Manufacturing, Industrial Automation, IT, Production, Engineering and external parties.

Your duties include: