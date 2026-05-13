Food Technology Data Specialist - TEMP
About this role
Are you a food technology expert with a knack for data and a passion for robust product design? Do you thrive in dynamic, project-driven environments? I am looking for a food technologist to join the innovative R&I/Product Development team for an 8-month assignment. This is a critical opportunity to directly impact the predictability and success of the product designs by building a solid data foundation. You'll be at the heart of the "Right by Design" program, translating technical understanding and evidence into actionable insights. If you have a strong food technology background, hands-on experience with analytical testing and sample management, and a foundational grasp of recipe calculations, I want to hear from you. This isn't just about data entry; it's about leveraging your expertise to drive informed decisions and elevate our product development process. Play a key role in shaping the future of our product innovation.
Technical Data & Sample Management:
- Collect, organize, and ensure traceability of all technical data (losses, analytics, product performance) to support product development and Right by Design initiatives. Coordinate sample collection, shipment, and analysis, and follow up on any issues that arise;
Root Cause & Project Support:
- Gather data for investigations to help identify root causes of deviations. Support large-scale analysis projects by tracking samples, performing data checks, and structuring outputs for modeling;
- Support the preparation of clear technical summaries for project leads and subject matter experts.
- Coordinate additional sampling or analysis where required;
Recipe Predictability:
- Contribute to improving process and shelf-life loss assumptions by identifying discrepancies between expected and observed results, strengthening data for future formulation decisions;
- Perform first-level data quality checks before results are used for further technical or statistical interpretation;
- Help identify gaps between expected recipe calculations and observed analytical results;
- Help convert analytical outputs into structured datasets that can support future process loss, shelf-life loss, and recipe predictability models.
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in food technology, analytical chemistry or equivalent practical experience in one of the following areas;
- Food or nutrition product development, Analytical testing of food products, ingredients, or nutritional compositions, Sample collection, sample preparation, and sample shipment;
- Shelf-life studies, process trials, production samples, or stability testing;
- Structured data collection, data tracking, and technical documentation;
- Working in a regulated food, medical nutrition, infant nutrition, or FSMP environment is a strong advantage;
- Experience in a temporary project, consultancy, or external assignment environment is preferred;
- Nutrient analysis and analytical variability;
- Basic food technology principles, preferably in liquid and/or powder products;
- Recipe calculation logic, including ingredient contribution, overages, process losses, shelf-life losses, and label targets;
- Excel or similar tools for data tracking, calculations, and dataset preparation;
- Structured and accurate way of working;
- Strong attention to detail;
- Ability to manage multiple samples, products, results, timelines, and stakeholders in parallel;
- Practical problem-solving mindset;
- Good communication skills with laboratories, factories, product developers, and project leads;
- Comfortable working with incomplete or imperfect data;
- Able to distinguish between operational sample issues and technically meaningful deviations;
- Proactive in following up on missing data, shipment delays, unclear analytical results, or documentation gaps.
Salary
Through our agency, you will receive a 8 -month temporary contract. There is a possibility that your contract will be renewed after these 8 months or that our client will make you an offer of a contract, however, we are not able to guarantee this.
- Salary will be around €4500 - 5700 gross a month based on a full-time position (40 hours a week) and is based on education and experience;
- Travel expenses will be covered;
- Pension plan.
What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.