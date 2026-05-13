Engineering Manager, Cheese Packaging OT
About this role
Are you a strategic Engineering Manager passionate about revolutionizing manufacturing through advanced technology?
I am seeking a visionary leader to spearhead Operational Excellence in the state-of-the-art cheese packaging facilities in Wolvega and Leerdam. This is your chance to architect and implement cutting-edge Operational Technology (OT) and predictive maintenance strategies that will transform downtime into uptime, boost equipment performance, and elevate reliability to unprecedented levels. As a key member of the technical leadership team, reporting to the Multisite Technical Services Manager, you'll have the autonomy in defining and executing a compelling vision for OT and predictive maintenance across both sites, and also implement innovative solutions that proactively identify and mitigate potential equipment failures. If you're a proven innovator who thrives on leveraging technology to achieve tangible business results, and you're eager to leave a lasting legacy in the vital dairy industry, we want to hear from you!
Apply!
Strategic Maintenance & OT Leadership
- Design and implement preventive and predictive maintenance strategies to ensure equipment reliability and minimize downtime.
- Develop and roll out a unified OT strategy across both sites, aiming for standardization and efficiency.
Team Management & Collaboration
- Lead a team of 12 FTE, including reliability, maintenance, and OT engineers.
- Work closely with other departments to ensure seamless operations and technical alignment.
Asset Lifecycle & Optimization
- Oversee the full lifecycle of equipment—from procurement to maintenance and eventual replacement.
- Maintain detailed records of maintenance activities, equipment status, and spare parts inventory.
Innovation & Continuous Improvement
- Identify opportunities for process optimization and technical innovation.
- Introduce new technologies and engineering methods to elevate maintenance and OT practices.
Requirements
- A Bachelor’s degree (HBO) with 10+ years of experience, or a Master’s degree (WO) with 7+ years of experience in engineering or a related field;
- Deep knowledge of OT systems and maintenance processes in a production environment;
- At least 7 years of leadership experience, with a proven ability to manage and develop technical teams;
- Strong strategic thinking and execution skills, especially in implementing long-term technical roadmaps;
- Excellent communication and reporting abilities, with a knack for stakeholder alignment;
- Solid planning, organizational, and project management capabilities.
Salary
What do you get:
- A competitive salary and benefits package based on your experience;
- A good secondary benefits (38-hour work week, 5% year-end bonus, competitive pension, 8% holiday allowance, flexible working hours, bonus);
- Various training and coaching programs to help you develop and map out your own professional career;
- Internal career advancement is strongly encouraged;
What's next? We'll let you know within four business days whether you're eligible for the position. We'll schedule an introductory meeting, either online or in person. During this meeting, we'll provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the application process. We'll then introduce you to our client, in consultation with you, and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, making them the ideal sparring partners for both the candidate and the client.