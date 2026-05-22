Contracts Manager - English

Our client is an international company, supplying essential industrial gases and related equipment to various sectors, focusing on innovation and sustainability. They lead in the development of large-scale gas projects that convert natural resources into valuable products. Known for their operational excellence and commitment to safety and the environment, they are dedicated to creating solutions that benefit communities worldwide.

They are now looking for a Contracts Manager to join their team and support the Project Construction Execution operations in Rotterdam.

This role requires practical site experience and proven contract management expertise across major construction disciplines (civil, mechanical, piping, electrical, instrumentation and scaffolding) and site services contracts. With a project currently in execution, the position demands a hands-on approach to all aspects of contract management and administration, supporting successful project delivery and commercial performance.

Job Profile for Contracts Manager

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Develop contract strategies, contracting plans and execution-ready contract approaches

Prepare market enquiries using pro-forma contract models for site services contracts and Purchase Orders (POs)

Develop bid packages, including contract terms, conditions, technical inputs, Bill of Quantities (BOQ) assessments, preambles, and technical and commercial evaluation criteria

Apply and administer commercial contract models, including unit rates, BOQ, reimbursable and lump sum arrangements

Support negotiation, clarification, final evaluation and award recommendations for contracts and POs

Manage contractors on site to meet contract and project requirements, ensuring coordination, cooperation and effective administration

Oversee robust change management, including site changes, site instructions and engineering changes, while minimising cost and schedule impacts

Manage claims proactively, including drafting notices, correspondence, dossiers, delay records, mitigation evidence and counter-claim documentation

Manage SAP contract and PO registration, invoice management and payment support, including NDA requirements where applicable

Use the Scout platform for bidding, supplier prequalification, approvals, evaluations and award management

Maintain accurate reporting and forecasting of contract deliverables, while proactively managing workload and priorities

Candidate Profile for Contracts Manager

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

Bachelor of Engineering (preferably Mechanical/Civil) or a Quantity Surveying (QS) is advantageous

MRICS and/or CIPS qualifications

15+ years of contract management experience within Industrial Gases or complex engineering and construction projects

Proven experience in drafting, reviewing and managing contracts and purchase orders (POs), with extensive knowledge of contractual terms, conditions and commercial language

Strong understanding of end-to-end contract processes from placement through to close-out

Sound legal understanding of contract risk, key clauses and successful contract execution

Good knowledge of SAP and requisition-to-pay processes

Experience with both lump sum and remeasure construction contracts

Ability to integrate cost forecasting and planning into contract and PO management throughout the project lifecycle

Ability to achieve targets and objectives through clear action planning

Demonstrated ability to communicate technical and non-technical information effectively with internal and external stakeholders

What Our Client Offers