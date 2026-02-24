Assembly Operator

Assembly Operator

Posted on February 24, 2026
Bladel
Posted on February 24, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

As an assembly operator, you contribute to the careful assembly of our innovative automation systems. You work with technical drawings and plans to assemble electrical and mechanical components. Accuracy is important, as you sometimes handle small parts. You maintain an organized workspace following the 5S methodology and uphold our high-quality standards.

What you will do:

  • Correctly gather the required components and assemble them in the proper sequence, based on technical drawings or plans, within the specified time;
  • Inspect the assembled products, perform tests, and make any necessary corrections;
  • Record the materials used, time required, and any deviations in various systems;
  • Keep tools in good condition and maintain an organized workspace according to the 5S methodology.

What do we offer you

We believe in supporting your growth and ensuring you feel valued in a dynamic and innovative environment. Here’s what we offer to help you thrive:

  • Salary of €3200 gross per month, based on 40 hours;
  • Temporary contract with the prospect of a permanent position;
  • Full-time role, 40 hours per week with working hours from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM;
  • Excellent employment terms according to the Metal and Engineering collective labor agreement (CAO);
  • Travel expense reimbursement to support your commute.
At Unique, we reward according to the principle of equal treatment; your employment conditions always align with those of colleagues directly employed by the client. This means that, in addition to your hourly wage, benefits such as vacation days, allowances, extra leave (ADV), and other salary components are included in your employment package.

Job Requirements

We are looking for a detail-oriented team player with technical aptitude and a flexible mindset.

  • VMBO diploma with basic knowledge of PCs and systems.
  • Attention to detail for precise assembly of small components.
  • Flexible and open to learning new skills and tasks.
  • Organized and familiar with structured methods like 5S.
  • Experience with assembly or technical systems is a plus.

About the company

Our partner in Bladel is a major player in Europe in the field of automation systems for gas stations. They create innovative products, provide excellent service, and always keep quality and the customer in mind.

What makes our partner truly special is the way they take care of their employees. Here, you can learn a lot, develop yourself, and work on exciting, innovative projects. In addition, the workplace is friendly, and a good work-life balance is highly valued.Do you want to be part of a team where collaboration and innovation are at the heart of everything?

We believe in equal opportunities and our vacancies are open to everyone.
Want more jobs like this?Get Engineering jobs in Bladel delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

International Test Engineer | English | Utrecht area
Real Estate/Facilities Quality & Compliance Engineer (ESA)
Product Assurance & Safety Engineer
DC Circuit Breaker R&D Team Lead
Project Scheduler (ESA- Paris, France)
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Can employers change home working arrangements?Can employers change home working arrangements?
More than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not DutchMore than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not Dutch
How to build a future-proof career in the NetherlandsHow to build a future-proof career in the Netherlands
Ontslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the NetherlandsOntslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the Netherlands
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position