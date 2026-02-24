Assembly Operator
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
What you will do:
- Correctly gather the required components and assemble them in the proper sequence, based on technical drawings or plans, within the specified time;
- Inspect the assembled products, perform tests, and make any necessary corrections;
- Record the materials used, time required, and any deviations in various systems;
- Keep tools in good condition and maintain an organized workspace according to the 5S methodology.
What do we offer you
We believe in supporting your growth and ensuring you feel valued in a dynamic and innovative environment. Here’s what we offer to help you thrive:
- Salary of €3200 gross per month, based on 40 hours;
- Temporary contract with the prospect of a permanent position;
- Full-time role, 40 hours per week with working hours from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM;
- Excellent employment terms according to the Metal and Engineering collective labor agreement (CAO);
- Travel expense reimbursement to support your commute.
Job Requirements
We are looking for a detail-oriented team player with technical aptitude and a flexible mindset.
- VMBO diploma with basic knowledge of PCs and systems.
- Attention to detail for precise assembly of small components.
- Flexible and open to learning new skills and tasks.
- Organized and familiar with structured methods like 5S.
- Experience with assembly or technical systems is a plus.
About the company
Our partner in Bladel is a major player in Europe in the field of automation systems for gas stations. They create innovative products, provide excellent service, and always keep quality and the customer in mind.
What makes our partner truly special is the way they take care of their employees. Here, you can learn a lot, develop yourself, and work on exciting, innovative projects. In addition, the workplace is friendly, and a good work-life balance is highly valued.Do you want to be part of a team where collaboration and innovation are at the heart of everything?