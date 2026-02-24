Assembly Operator

We believe in supporting your growth and ensuring you feel valued in a dynamic and innovative environment. Here’s what we offer to help you thrive:

Salary of €3200 gross per month, based on 40 hours;

Temporary contract with the prospect of a permanent position;

Full-time role, 40 hours per week with working hours from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM;

Excellent employment terms according to the Metal and Engineering collective labor agreement (CAO);

Travel expense reimbursement to support your commute.

At Unique, we reward according to the principle of equal treatment; your employment conditions always align with those of colleagues directly employed by the client. This means that, in addition to your hourly wage, benefits such as vacation days, allowances, extra leave (ADV), and other salary components are included in your employment package.