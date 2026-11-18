(Senior) Copywriter
About this role
At bunq, we’re on a mission to Make Life Easy for our users by creating the most user-centric banking experience out there. Every email, push notification and in-app message we send should feel like it was written for the person reading it, not for us. Right now, nobody owns that.
That’s where you come in. As our Copywriter, you will own every message our users get across email, push and in-app, plus the updates they read when something goes wrong. AI will write most of the first drafts. You’ll build the system that writes them, judge what it gets wrong, and add the creative edge AI always misses.
Take Ownership 🚀
You’ll own the words our users read every day. Here’s how you’ll do it:
Build, maintain and improve AI copywriting agents for email, push and in-app, and feed your edits back in so their output keeps getting better.
Turn every draft into copy that starts from the user’s world, not ours (“your rate just jumped to 3.01%” instead of “we increased your rate”), with hooks, subject lines and tone that make people act.
Own the moments that matter most, from the messages users see before they leave to incident banners and status page updates, and write the one-off copy the system can’t produce.
Requirements
Your English is fluent at a professional level, and your grammar and spelling are spotless. Native or near-native is a plus.
You’ve built or improved AI agents or prompts that produce copy, and you know how to fix them when the output drifts.
You write creative, user-first copy that gets people to open, click and act.
You’ve turned briefs into finished copy across multiple channels, on time. Lifecycle or CRM experience is a bonus.
You’re reachable outside working hours when our users need to be informed of an ongoing incident.
Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🇧🇬 Flex Benefits: €70 monthly budget via Re: benefit, offering access to 150+ perks tailored to your lifestyle.
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳) (in the Netherlands)
🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration
🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq (in the Netherlands)
⚕️ Private health insurance, just in case (in Turkey or Bulgaria)
🧘 €60 monthly allowance via Alleo by Epassi, rolling over monthly and resetting annually (in the Netherlands)
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style
All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, Zinc. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace