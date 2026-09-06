Vacancy I Senior Associate - Team Leader I Polish | Amsterdam
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
In this diverse role you will be in charge of a small team (3 to 5 people) that is responsible for Polish Customer Support, Policy Administration, Claims-Assessment and -Investigation. Your time will be divided between managing the team (30%) and daily operational tasks (70%). Responsibilities:
- Ensuring that SLA's of the department are met;
- Controlling and monitoring the team (productivity, performance, punctuality, attendance);
- Acting as point of contact for associates;
- Claims Assessment and investigation;
- Processing new business, amendments and cancellations/refunds;
- Carrying out departmental audits and providing feedback.
- Assisting with customer service and claim calls;
- Ensuring team-adherence to internal and external regulations;
- Actively reviewing and improving existing processes;
- Training of new staff and coaching of team members;
- Contributing to overall team spirit by creating a positive working environment.
What do we offer you
We offer you a full-time and permanent position of 38 hours per week. You will receive a direct employment with the client, including attractive secondary benefits, such as a 13th month salary. Your regular salary will be up to €2500 to begin with, based on experience.
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Job Requirements
Please only apply if you meet the following requirements:
- (Near-)native language skills in Polish;
- Excellent language skills in English;
- At least some previous experience in leading a team;
- Excellent customer service and communication skills;
- You are very organized with an eye for detail;
- You are an expert in prioriziting your tasks;
- Good understanding of Microsoft Word and Excel.
Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified. Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.
About the company
Our client is an international company in Amsterdam Zuidoost.