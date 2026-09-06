Vacancy | Customer Service Manager | English, Dutch | Amsterdam
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Are looking for a new, diverse challenge as a Customer Service Manager? Do you have relevant experience in leading, managing and coaching a Customer Service team, and are you excited about taking over further tasks of a General Manager? If you also speak English and Dutch (German is a plus), then we might have the perfect new opportunity for you. Look no further and apply now!
Our international client in Amsterdam is looking for a hands-on, forward thinking person.
In this role you are in charge of day to day operations. Your diverse responsibilities will include:
- Achieving customer satisfaction by leading, managing and coaching the B2B customer service team;
- Creating a safe employee environment on site;
- Overseeing order management while liaising daily with other departments and managers, including collaboration with the production on site;
- Building and maintaining relationships with other internal teams in different locations;
- Taking over further tasks during absence of the Commercial Manager.
What do we offer you
We offer you a direct, 1-year contract with our client with the strong intention of long-term employment. The salary for this role is roughly €40.000-€50.000 per year, with a certain flexibility based on previous experience. The company is fully reimbursing travel costs and has other interesting secondary benefits.
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Job Requirements
The requirements for this full-time role are:
- At least 2 years of previous experience in a similar role;
- Excellent language skills in both English and Dutch,
- German language skills are a plus;
- Technical affinity necessary, experience in production environments is a plus;
- Hands-on mentality, pro-activity in taking over various tasks when needed;
- Enthusiastic, determined persona;
- Availability for 40 hours per week is a must.
Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.
Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. For this particular role the combination of Dutch and English is a must. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.
About the company
Our client is an international company in the Amsterdam area, with an open-minded team and open communication. This enthusiastic company has a flat organizational structure and is looking for a hands-on, forward thinking person.