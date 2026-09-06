Vacancy | Customer Service Manager | English, Dutch | Amsterdam

What exactly are you going to do

Are looking for a new, diverse challenge as a Customer Service Manager? Do you have relevant experience in leading, managing and coaching a Customer Service team, and are you excited about taking over further tasks of a General Manager? If you also speak English and Dutch (German is a plus), then we might have the perfect new opportunity for you. Look no further and apply now!

Our international client in Amsterdam is looking for a hands-on, forward thinking person.

In this role you are in charge of day to day operations. Your diverse responsibilities will include: