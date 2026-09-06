Vacancy I Customer Service Representative | Spanish | English | Ridderkerk
Posted on September 6, 2026
Ridderkerk
Posted on September 6, 2026
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
- Cooperation with Sales, Marketing, Technical Management, Pricing and Supply Chain to ensure seamless coordination in maximizing service and responsiveness to end customers.
- Serve as a liaison between customer and various internal departments related to orders, production, expedites (over-due orders), inventory, invoicing and shipping issues.
- Troubleshoot and resolve non-routine customer complaints in cooperation with relevant personnel
- Enter and confirm all orders received into the system clearly, correctly and timely.
- Understand and process required export documentation, including proformas, invoices and other shipping documents.
- Plan shipments, work with warehouse and manage shipping agents to resolve any logistics issues related to accounts and ensure all invoices and other documents are correct.
- Assist in resolving issues concerning, but not limited to orders, shipments, mis-shipments and returns
- Strive for internal and external customer satisfaction through continuous improvement of people processes and products.
What do we offer you
- 2300-2400 euro / month (depending on experience)
- Fulltime (5 days/week)
- This vacancy is for a long term commitment (full-time).
Job Requirements
- Working experience in order handling, customer service and administration
- Familiar with the use of Incoterms 2010
- Familiar with different Payment terms e.g. Payment before Delivery, Documentary Collection and Letters of Credit
- Service-minded, co-operative and structured
- Teamplayer with ability to work independently
- Fluency in English, Spanish and preferably also Dutch. Knowledge of any other language is an advantage.
- Experienced user of Word, Excel and Outlook – experience in the use of M3/KSD is an advantage
About the company
A challenging job in a nice international environment.
Informal work atmosphere.
Please register directly on our website through "Mijn Unique" on www.unique.nl. With this registration you can upload your CV and automatically apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and accessible throughout the entire country.
For more information please contact Ritsa Paraskevopoulou at 010-5032900.
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