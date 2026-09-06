Vacancy I Claims Associate I German | Tilburg
Posted on September 6, 2026
Goirle
Posted on September 6, 2026
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Do you have excellent communication skills in German and do you strive for customer satisfaction? As claims associate you are responsible for the day to day solving of customer claims, relating to pricing, quality issues, delivery problems, and handling errors.
In this position you will be responsible for:
- Timely registration and resolution of customer claims, debit notes and disputes according to specified registration and management procedures.
- Timely investigation of claims, debit notes or disputes and the gathering of all the information needed to either approve or reject claims, debit notes and disputes based on investigation.
- Effective communication and collaboration between the accounts receivable credit control, cash application, customer service, finance and the claims team.
- Digital filing of all completed claims forms, documentation and proof of deliveries.
- Timely issuing of credit notes (within 30 days after receipt of the claim) according to the correct authorization schedule and accompanied by all required data.
- Collaborative communication between the departments of Account Receivable, Sales, Finance, D&T, Quality, Warehouse, Customer Service.
What do we offer you
- Temporary position till the end of 2017, in a dynamic and international environment
- Easily accessible by public transport
- €2000 gross per month
- 24 holidays per year and 8%holiday allowance
- Travel compensation
- ADV compensation
Please note that you are only considered for this position if you are living in the vicinity of Tilburg.
Job Requirements
- Excellent communication skills in German (near native level) and English
- Experience in a position such as customer service or claims associate is highly preferred
- Ability to negotiate and compromise with clients and colleagues
- Flexibility is crucial, as well as the ability to multi task
- SAP experience is preferred
About the company
International financial headquarters of an American trade company. The work location is Goirle, close to Tilburg.
Are you interested in this challening position? Please contact Sarah White on 0641682158 or send your cv to eindhoven@uniquemultilingual.com
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