Vacancy | Claims Associate | French | Tilburg
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Do you speak French on a (near) native level and are you ready to start your career at an international company in Tilburg?
For the claims department of a multinational company we are looking for a candidate with high potential who is eager to work in a fast paced work environment.
As a claims associate your tasks include:
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- You are responsible for the day to day solving of customer claims and answer their questions in regard to pricing, quality issues, and delivery problems.
- You timely investigate and register customer claims, debit notes and disputes and gather all the information needed to either approve or reject claims.
- You closely communicate and cooperate with other departments such as the accounts receivable credit control, cash application, customer service, finance and the claims team.
- You are responsible for filing all completed claims forms, documentation and proof of deliveries digitally.
- You timely issue credit notes (within 30 days after receipt of the claim) according to the correct authorization schedule and accompanied by all required data.
What do we offer you
- A full time position in a multicultural and international environment
- Long-term opportunities and growth possibilities
- Additional benefits such as 8% holiday allowance and 24 holidays per year
Job Requirements
- You speak French on a (near) native level and speak English fluently. Any additional language skills, preferably in Portuguese, are considered a plus.
- You have 1 to 2 years related experience as a claims associate or in customer service.
- You possess advanced communication skills and are customer-focused as well as able to negotiate with clients.
- You are able to multitask and enjoy working in a multicultural and international environment.
- You have experience in a wide range of administrative tasks and in working with automated systems (computer based business systems) such as MS-Office.
To be able to perform well within this company you need to be precise in your work and perform well in a dynamic work environment. Not one day is the same and you are expected to be flexible in a constantly vibrant work setting.
About the company
The company you will be working for is a fast-growing American trade company with its international financial headquarters based in the Netherlands near Tilburg. The organization employs over 25 different nationalities and trades with many renowned brands.
Are you interested to join the multicultural and motivated team? For further information and questions regarding this vacancy, please don't hesitate to contact Sarah White.