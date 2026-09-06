Vacancy | Claims Associate | French | Tilburg

What exactly are you going to do

Do you speak French on a (near) native level and are you ready to start your career at an international company in Tilburg?

For the claims department of a multinational company we are looking for a candidate with high potential who is eager to work in a fast paced work environment.

As a claims associate your tasks include:

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