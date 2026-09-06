Vacancy | Customer Support Representative I French & English | The Hague Area

Vacancy | Customer Support Representative I French & English | The Hague Area

Posted on September 6, 2026
Rijswijk
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Are you a commercially driven professional? Do you consider yourself the backup and support for the organization? Do you speak (near) native French? We want to speak with you! Our client is looking for a Customer Support Representative to join their French team in The Hague! Are you interested? Read more below! As part of this creative and well-known organization, your tasks will be:

  • To service respectable customers in the most efficient and accurate way (with the possibility to focus on a group of customers within your customer base)
  • To create and follow up stock offers according to the company guidelines and output criteria
  • To process, enter and confirm stock/ option / print orders according to the company guidelines and output criteria
  • Take care of complaints according to procedures
  • Answer all other questions that come in by phone, e-mail, chat following the procedures and criteria
  • Follow up on collections
  • Follow up on cues and dashboards
  • Meet targets and goals for own customer group and own country
  • Helping in other sales teams when necessary

What do we offer you

You will be offered a direct contract within a dynamic international company. The salary scale will vary in relation to experience and language skills.

Job Requirements

  • HBO level of education or proven HBO level in professional experience;
  • Previous experience in a similar position;
  • Experience working in France or with French customers is definitely a plus;
  • Native French speaker and fluency in English;
  • Knowledge of the Dutch language is a bonus;
  • Good knowledge of Microsoft Office;
  • Knowledge of ERP systems is a plus.

About the company

An international company in The Hague area. Interested in this position? Our recruiter Paulina de Jong is happy to receive your application in English via the 'apply direct' button below. Want to know more first? Then please send your message via WHATSAPP or contact us at 06-18593280. Before applying please ensure you are eligible to work in The Netherlands. This vacancy can also be found under: French, English, customer support, sales mindset, fixed job, international, administration, international, Unique Multilingual, job, vacancy, the Netherlands.

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