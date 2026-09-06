Vacancy | Multilingual Receptionist / Operator | English | French | German | Dutch | Full time | Rijswijk

Vacancy | Multilingual Receptionist / Operator | English | French | German | Dutch | Full time | Rijswijk

Posted on September 6, 2026
Rijswijk
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Do you have experience as an operator or receptionist? Do you enjoy helping people and can you handle multiple tasks at the same time? And do you also speak English and a second European language? Then we're looking for you!

In this temporary position you will be responsible for handling office related queries. You will work in a team of six. Together you play an active role in the daily delivery of the building services.

The main tasks include: Ensuring adequate delivery of the facilities and switchboard services helpdesk covering:

  • Providing user support and handling user calls

Service Desk requirements include:

  • Booking of and management of conference rooms, video conferences and other facilities
  • Receiving and recording of all incoming requests to the Service Desk related to the Infrastructure Department (covering but not limited to, calls about Meeting Room bookings, Catering/Refreshment requirements for meetings, basic Building Related Issues (i.e. lighting, furniture etc) using the provided Lotus Notes-based tool
  • Routing of all requests to Infrastructure Services Department

Switchboard Services requirements include:

  • Guaranteeing the availability of the Switchboard to the users during opening hours
  • Receiving all calls to the customer's main number
  • Correct routing of calls to other service areas and staff in the requested language (Dutch/English/German/French)
  • Providing user support and handling user calls

What do we offer you

We are looking for one full timer with immediate start. The salary offered is €1743,- gross based on full time. You will be offered a contract through Unique Multilingual with 24 holidays per year and 8% holiday allowance.

Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

Job Requirements

We are looking for:

  • At least MBO level of education;
  • Work experience as a receptionist/service desk operator;
  • Strong team spirit;
  • Analytical skills and a practical, ingenious and solution-oriented approach towards problems;
  • Dedication to commitment and excellence;
  • Excellent oral and written communication skills;
  • Customer focused;
  • Quick to take-up the customer corporate culture or, preferably, some experience in working within an International Organisation;
  • Fluency in English and one of the following languages: French, German, Dutch.
  • Flexible in coverage for opening hours on weekdays only ranging from 07:30 – 18:00 hours.

Thank you for your interest in Unique Multilingual. We read all the applications that we receive carefully. But due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client's requirements. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.

If you would like your CV to be registered in our database, please sign up in Mijn Unique via http://www.unique.nl/en/im-looking-for-a-job/working-for-unique/open-application.

This vacancy can also be found under: German, French, Dutch, English, Duits, Frans, Deutsch, Service, Customer, Facilities, Operator, Customer Service, Telefonist, Receptionist, Service Desk, Switchboard.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands.

About the company

You will be working for a large service facilitating company on a very international location in Rijswijk.

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